Wichita Eagle
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Trea Turner, Phillies Agree To Deal
Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal that will pay him $300 million for the next 11 years and features a no-trade clause, per ESPN. Turner's deal would set the market for a group of shortstops that are seeking new deals in free agency,...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Potential Targets for LA Rumored to Be Returning with the Brewers
In the possibility that Trea Turner leaves the Dodgers, the team now is left to replace the shortstop. In searching for alternatives, the Dodgers have been on the hunt for a cheaper option including Brewer’s shortstops Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames. Those plans came to a quick halt after...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Offseason: Andrew Heaney Has an Offer on the Table from the Blue Jays
Dodger free agent LHP Andrew Heaney could be making his way to Canada. Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith said Toronto has made an offer to the 31-year-old. The southpaw had a good year with the Dodgers in 2022. He went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 72.2 innings pitched and 16 games. However, he did miss a handful of games due to his shoulder and arm injuries.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Emerge As Most Likely To Land Carlos Correa This Offseason
The Winter Meetings are officially in motion as the offseason rumors and predictions are heating up. One of those rumors being the likelihood of The Los Angeles Dodgers coming out of the offseason with Carlos Correa. Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that the LA team was officially leading the...
Wichita Eagle
Jacob deGrom is Gone from the NL East
As Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported on Friday, Dec. 2, Jacob deGrom has signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers. When the news broke, the Philadelphia Phillies surely breathed a sigh of relief. Throughout his New York Mets career, deGrom made 20 starts against the Phillies....
Wichita Eagle
The Phillies Need More From Castellanos in Harper’s Absence
Shortly before the 2022 regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies strengthened their roster with the signing of Nick Castellanos. There were few complaints about a five-year, $100 million contract. Coming off a career year with the Cincinnati Reds, the addition of Castellanos seemed like a steal. After all, he was joining...
Wichita Eagle
Andres Gimenez Given Second Team All-MLB Honors
Andres Gimenez has quickly established himself as not only one of the best players on the Guardians but also as one of the best second basemen in baseball. Gimenez has always been known for his fantastic defense, which he showcased in the 2022 All-Star game, but he's also making a name for himself as a hitter. He's finally getting recognition for all of this too.
Fantasy Football: 12 best waiver wire targets for NFL Week 14
We’re getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL season, and fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner — or already starting in some leagues. To help you make a late-season push, we’ve put together a list of the top-12 fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 14, including options at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.
thesource.com
Floyd Mayweather Offers 2 Billion ‘Outright’ To Purchase NBA Team
Floyd “Money” Mayweather is interested in purchasing an NBA basketball team. The boxing legend has been offering undisclosed NBA franchises up to $2 billion dollars for “outright” purchases. Mayweather, 45, revealed his plans along with a business partner Brent Johnson at a speaking engagement on Saturday....
Wichita Eagle
OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit
Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
Wichita Eagle
OBJ 4-Course Bills Menu; Can Cowboys Dinner Compare?
DEC 3 OBJ NOT BUFFALO WINGS The Buffalo Bills' Odell Beckham Jr. visit is official as of Saturday night, and dinner is served. What's on the "Welcome Odell!'' menu? Per our Bills SI coverage ... The first course: A fried goat cheese salad. The second course: A Cajun seafood pasta...
Wichita Eagle
Why Odell Beckham Jr and the Giants Are Unlikely to Reunite
A beloved fan favorite is sent out of town by a curmudgeonly executive. The athlete then undergoes a multi-year period of personal growth in overcoming the adversity of, among other things, not being an ideal fit with his new team and suffering two torn ACLs within 16 months of each other while somehow still managing to win a championship and again being cast aside.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 40-14 Victory against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions came into Week 13 seeking to prove they belonged in the conversation as a young, emerging team. The buzz surrounding the game took off after it was announced Jameson Williams would be making his NFL debut. Having gone 3-1 in November, Detroit started December impressively, putting together...
Wichita Eagle
How One Season with Brian Daboll Made Nick Sirianni a Better Coach
PHILADELPHIA - Brian Daboll and Nick Sirianni don’t have a long history together but it was an important one for the Eagles' head coach who is piloting the NFL’s best team in just his second season as the man in charge. Sirianni was a fledgling 31-year-old assistant when...
