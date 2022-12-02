Read full article on original website
Related
kvta.com
Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County
There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
Victim Found Shot Outside Bar; Nearby Business Window Shattered by Gunfire
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was found shot outside a bar and a window of a nearby business was allegedly struck by gunfire overnight. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Norwalk Sheriff’s Station received a call early Sunday, Dec.4, for a shooting on East Imperial Highway and Santa Gertrudes Avenue in the city of La Mirada.
1 arrested, 2 sought as fleeing thieves leave scene of fatal car crash in West Covina: Police
A fleeing thief was involved in a Thursday night crash in West Covina that resulted in a man’s death, and while he is in custody, two others are still at large, police said. The collision at Sunset and Cameron Avenues was reported at about 9:10 p.m., and when West Covina Police Department officers arrived, they […]
kvta.com
Oxnard Police Investigtate Gang Related Killing
The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating what they believe was a gang-related killing early Monday morning. It was reported around 12:50 AM in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road at Lantana Street in an apartment complex. They say that 20-year-old John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard was...
signalscv.com
Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes
Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
foxla.com
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision on 5 Freeway On-Ramp
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent tractor trailer that fled the scene Thursday, Dec. 1, just before 4:00 a.m. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. Witnesses stated off camera that they observed a tractor trailer hit a pedestrian on the...
Riverside suspect died by suicide after killing 3 people, fleeing with teen, officials say
A Virginia deputy duct-taped a Riverside family, killed them and set their home on fire, then fled with their teen daughter before fatally shooting himself, officials said Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say
A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
Employee struck, killed in apparently 'intentional act' at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut: LASD
An employee of Mt. San Antonio College was struck by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in what authorities described as an apparently "intentional act."
foxla.com
Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over by a vehicle. Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service. When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian...
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In San Fernando Valley (San Fernando Valley, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in San Fernando Valley. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, The accident happened on West Foothill Boulevard in the 13900 blocks at around 11:50 a.m.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Sees Slight Decrease in COVID Hospitalizations
(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County decreased by seven people to 210, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 24 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day. One month ago, 79...
Daughter of LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass injured in hit-and-run crash
One of the daughters of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured in a hit-and-run crash, Bass said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since Feb. 24
(CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 23rd consecutive day, decreasing 3.4 cents to $4.747, its lowest amount since Feb. 24. The average price has decreased 57 times in 60 days since rising to a record $6.373...
theavtimes.com
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
Pedestrian killed on I-5 on-ramp in Boyle Heights
CHP officers responded to a call of a pedestrian stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway on-ramp at Mission Road in Boyle Heights at 3:53 a.m. Thursday.L.A. Fire Dept. personnel declared the person dead at the scene.A Sigalert was issued for the on-ramp while authorities investigated. The Sigalert remained in effect as of 6 a.m.The Sigalert was canceled at 6:22 a.m.
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
kclu.org
Detectives release new details of deaths of man, woman in Ventura County
Detectives have released new details about the deaths of a husband and wife in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were asked by family members to do a welfare check on the couple, who lived just outside of Ojai. The family told deputies they received a concerning letter. Officers...
Comments / 0