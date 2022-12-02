ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kvta.com

Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County

There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Outside Bar; Nearby Business Window Shattered by Gunfire

La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was found shot outside a bar and a window of a nearby business was allegedly struck by gunfire overnight. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Norwalk Sheriff’s Station received a call early Sunday, Dec.4, for a shooting on East Imperial Highway and Santa Gertrudes Avenue in the city of La Mirada.
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Investigtate Gang Related Killing

The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating what they believe was a gang-related killing early Monday morning. It was reported around 12:50 AM in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road at Lantana Street in an apartment complex. They say that 20-year-old John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard was...
signalscv.com

Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes

Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
foxla.com

Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
Key News Network

Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision on 5 Freeway On-Ramp

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent tractor trailer that fled the scene Thursday, Dec. 1, just before 4:00 a.m. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. Witnesses stated off camera that they observed a tractor trailer hit a pedestrian on the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Sees Slight Decrease in COVID Hospitalizations

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County decreased by seven people to 210, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 24 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day. One month ago, 79...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since Feb. 24

(CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 23rd consecutive day, decreasing 3.4 cents to $4.747, its lowest amount since Feb. 24. The average price has decreased 57 times in 60 days since rising to a record $6.373...
theavtimes.com

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed on I-5 on-ramp in Boyle Heights

CHP officers responded to a call of a pedestrian stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway on-ramp at Mission Road in Boyle Heights at 3:53 a.m. Thursday.L.A. Fire Dept. personnel declared the person dead at the scene.A Sigalert was issued for the on-ramp while authorities investigated. The Sigalert remained in effect as of 6 a.m.The Sigalert was canceled at 6:22 a.m.
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
kclu.org

Detectives release new details of deaths of man, woman in Ventura County

Detectives have released new details about the deaths of a husband and wife in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were asked by family members to do a welfare check on the couple, who lived just outside of Ojai. The family told deputies they received a concerning letter. Officers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy