Related
news3lv.com
Westgate Resort seeks housekeeping, food, security positions in career fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Westgate Las Vegas is looking to hire new positions in its upcoming career fair. The resort is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Concierge Lounge. The company will be conducting onsite interviews and hiring for...
news3lv.com
3 new Intermountain Healthcare clinics opening in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada seniors will now be able to experience convenient access to quality health care with the opening of three new Intermountain Healthcare clinics on Dec. 5. All three locations are Intermountain myGeneration clinics specializing in primary care for those 65 years of age and...
news3lv.com
Up to the Challenge: Chloe Koast works as a barista
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We have a new challenge!. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas wanted to see if News 3's Chloe Koast has what it takes to be a barista for a day. She went to Funny Library to serve up some coffee beverages and have a "latte" fun. Have...
news3lv.com
Planet 13 hosts inaugural 'Yee High' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was a cowboy Christmas at Planet 13. On Saturday, the dispensary hosted its inaugural "Yee High" event. They said it was the perfect time since the National Finals Rodeo is in town, and Christmas is about three weeks away. "The rodeo only comes once...
news3lv.com
Fill your cup with 'Brew Festivus' in Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fill you cup and your stocking with tickets to this year's "Brew Festivus," presented by the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. President Wyndee Forrest joined us to share all of the details. Visit the EventBrite page to learn more and to purchase tickets.
news3lv.com
Holiday igloo experience coming to Resorts World rooftop this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Get ready to dine inside an igloo overlooking the Las Vegas Strip this winter. Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group announced the return of their holiday rooftop igloo experience on Monday. Guests are invited to enjoy treats and cocktails inside the cozy igloos at...
news3lv.com
9th anniversary of Mondays Dark
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Monday's Dark is celebrating its 9th anniversary, and you're invited!. Joining me now with more is creator Mark Shunock.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police host toy drive to benefit children at St. Jude's Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police officers showed off some dance moves as they helped collect toys for children in the valley. LVMPD joined the community for a "Badges and Bows" event outside the Walmart in Centennial Hills on Sunday. The event benefited St. Jude's Ranch for Children....
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas named 2nd most accessible city
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known for its influx of tourists and now travelers are recognizing the valley as one of the top most accessible cities in the world. Valuable 500 surveyed 3,500 tourists with disabilities to find the top 10 most accessible cities throughout the globe.
news3lv.com
Former UMC Children's Hospital patients to become Vegas Golden Knights players for the day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former UMC Children's Hospital patients will make their hockey dreams a reality. Approximately 20 former patients will be able to become official players for the Vegas Golden Knights. On Monday, Dec. 5, at 1:30 p.m., the patients will participate in the "Player for a Day"...
news3lv.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming back to Las Vegas. The famous rock band announced their 2023 tour, which includes a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 1, Live Nation announced Monday. St. Vincent and King Princess will be guests for the performance.
news3lv.com
Lake Mead hosts 44th annual Parade of Lights
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Parade of Lights has been a tradition for over 40 years and people hope the National Parks Service does its part in order to make sure it continues. Colors of Christmas lit up the night sky at Lake Mead on Saturday as families dazzled at the annual Parade of Lights.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
news3lv.com
Local mom hosts plasma drive to raise awareness about national shortage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local mom is on a mission to raise awareness about a national shortage of blood plasma. On Saturday, Danielle Norris hosted a plasma drive and an art show for her son Isaiah. Isaiah has a rare blood disease that requires plasma transfusions, but due...
news3lv.com
Where to donate in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community? Check out some of the events in the valley that are accepting donations. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." Toys collected will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Optic Gallery locations will be collecting donations. Visit their website to find a location near you.
news3lv.com
First-ever Korean pop-up shop hosted at Container Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever Korean pop-up shop wrapped up its final day at Container Park. Fans enjoyed exclusive merchandise, live music, and performances from local dance crews. The local K-pop community continues to grow following the success of the BTS takeover back in April. "I think the...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas officially breaks ground on Jackson Avenue project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new city project has officially broken ground amid the ongoing efforts to redevelop the Historic Westside area in Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas, alongside Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, broke ground on the Jackson Avenue street project Monday morning. The project is...
news3lv.com
Animal Foundation hosting free vaccine and microchip event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you have a furry friend that needs vaccines and a microchip?. The Animal Foundation is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to host a free pet vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Animal Foundation campus located at 655 North Mojave Road.
news3lv.com
Clark County Museum decorating historic homes this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Museum is doing something special throughout the holiday season. They're decorating the vintage homes on Heritage Street. The homes are located at the museum on Boulder Highway in Henderson. If you'd like to check them out, the museum offers tours with tickets...
news3lv.com
Holiday Happenings around Las Vegas
Want to know where to take the family this holiday season? Where to go eat? Where to celebrate the New Year?. We've got you covered. Follow the links below for all things to do this holiday season.
