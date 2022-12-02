ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Toddler revived from accidental fentanyl overdose underscores reality of crisis in U.S.

(The Center Square) – A toddler playing in a San Francisco public park was nearly killed from fentanyl poisoning. If paramedics hadn’t arrived as quickly as they had and administered Narcan, he would have likely died, authorities say. The incident has shaken the community and led the San Francisco Chronicle to ask if the toddler’s near-death experience would be enough of a “wake-up call for S.F.’s leaders” to address the city’s “drug crisis.” ...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
KTBS

Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine wreaks havoc on the heart, warns new research that shows heart failure rates linked to the illicit drug are on the rise around the world. Not only are these cases increasing, but they are more severe than traditional heart failure cases and...
TheDailyBeast

Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying

Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

How To Use Cannabis For Pain

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
MedicalXpress

Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use

The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
iheart.com

Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch

A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Authorities said they received two complaints from...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love

Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of stroke in females?

Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
Medical News Today

Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
MedicineNet.com

What Are Tripolar Disorder Symptoms? 7 Signs

Tripolar disorder is caused by the interaction between borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, which leads to a syndrome known as manic dysphoria. Tripolar disorder is characterized by symptoms such as:. Uncontrollable and irrational anger. Psychosis. Symptoms may be distressing, difficult to manage, and a huge burden on the healthcare...

Comments / 0

Community Policy