ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation Endeavor

By Reg Chapman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGrMF_0jUV4A5m00

New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation Endeavor 01:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say their efforts to combat crime and grow relationships in certain areas of the city is working.

New data from Operation Endeavor shows a decrease in shootings, carjackings and robberies, and local businesses are taking notice.

Hennepin Theatre Trust President Mark Nerenhausen says its evident operation endeavor is working to reduce crime.

"People feel different they can feel the change," said Nerenhausen. "I'm hearing it from our general staff, I'm hearing it from our security staff, I'm hearing it from patrons, I hear it from donors, I hear it from Fair School right across the street."

Operation Endeavor deploys resources to specific areas within Minneapolis where crime is prevalent. Nerenhausen has noticed an increase in police presence and more importantly an increase in activity.

"The numbers don't lie. We've seen eight straight weeks now of crime statistics in the downtown area less than the same period a year ago," said Steve Cramer, President of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Downtown Minneapolis has been one of the biggest benefactors when it comes to Operation Endeavor. Numbers released Thursday show an 18% decrease in gunshot victims.

The arrest of violent criminals resulted in dozens of guns and more than 10,000 fentanyl pills taken off the street.

"Just a night and day difference that has made over the last two months since it's been out on the street," Cramer said.

It's a collaborative effort between law enforcement, boots-on-the-ground organizations and community many business owners don't want to see stop.

"It really has helped really restore confidence about downtown whether you are an office worker or coming for a sporting event or concert and that really has made a difference creating a great sense of momentum at the end of this year. I think will carry well into 2023," said Cramer.

Data also show in the past 8 weeks, Minneapolis has seen a 44% reduction in calls for service for gun related crimes and 92 fewer people are gunshot victims compared to this time last year.

Comments / 8

Related
CBS Minnesota

ATF National Response Team joins investigation into Minneapolis vacancy fire with disturbing past

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal team has joined the investigation into a fire that destroyed an abandoned Minneapolis apartment building.The ATF National Response Team showed up to the burned building at 2313 Lyndale Ave. S. early Monday morning. They've been called in to help local and state agencies determine the cause of this fire."Time will tell what we can find," said ATF spokesperson Ashlee Sherrill.ATF's biggest asset is resources they can provide for a large-scale investigation inside a collapsed four-story building"You may see large excavating equipment, and that's something that ATF can provide to the state and locals at no cost,"...
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
CBS Minnesota

Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down

MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
more1049.com

Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana

Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
CBS Minnesota

Man fatally shot inside Spring Street Tavern in northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A deadly shooting inside a popular neighborhood bar in northeast Minneapolis has left many people shaken, as they try to process the events of Saturday night. It happened inside Spring Street Tavern at about 11:30 p.m."When something like this happens, it's a really scary experience, even if it's an isolated thing," said neighbor Sarah Scott.A sign on the door, next to one indicating guns are banned on the premise, announced Spring Street Tavern's closure Sunday. Police said the violence began when two men, who knew each other, started fighting. That's when police say one of the men pulled out...
Bring Me The News

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night

A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
CBS Minnesota

Aaron Le, man charged in Bloomington restaurant shooting, due in court Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and killing another man inside a Bloomington restaurant will make his first court appearance Monday.Aaron Le is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Tu Phan.Charging documents and Bloomington police said Le went into Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine and shot Phan on Nov. 23. Police said the motive was jealousy over Phan's alleged involvement with Le's ex-wife.Le is also accused of shooting and injuring a server at the restaurant. Le was arrested in Oklahoma on Thanksgiving.Le is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
fox9.com

Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
CBS Minnesota

Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
CBS Minnesota

"Major water main break" occurs in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Crews in Minneapolis are responding to a "major water main break" Monday night.City officials say the break happened in the area of 2nd Street North between 26th and Lowry avenues.Officials said at 11:30 p.m. that "water pressure will stabilize over the next several hours," and that residents "within a ⅓-mile radius of 29th Avenue N and 2nd Street N" are still having water disruptions, and they shouldn't consider their water safe for drinking and cooking. Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to stay clear of the area as crews make repairs.Check back for more details in this developing story.
Bring Me The News

Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico

A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
Bring Me The News

Chanhassen psychologist pleads guilty to $550K billing fraud

A Chanhassen psychologist has pleaded guilty to fraud after he billed an insurance company for counseling services he never provided. On Nov. 29, Charles Howard Jorenby, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud in U.S. District Court. Jorenby was a licensed psychologist and owner of Life Dynamics Inc. in Prior Lake.
CBS Minnesota

"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up

MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
willmarradio.com

New Minneapolis Police Chief unhappy at proposed budget cuts

(Minneapolis, MN) -- New Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is raising concerns after the City Council slashed about one-million dollars from the proposed 2023 police budget. O'Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey [[fry]] expressed concerns about the changes yesterday. The council cut several civilian positions and shaved about a half-percent from the proposed 195-million dollar 2023 department budget. The council says the personnel cuts were made to fund positions elsewhere in the city.
CBS Minnesota

How are lane line colors chosen? And what's done to make sure they're visible?

MINNEAPOLIS – Our start to winter weather has included several troublesome commutes.Rochelle from Blaine and Doug from Victoria both wondered why lane lines are painted white, making them especially hard to see during heavy snowfalls.That led us to ask: How are lane line colors chosen? And what's done to make sure they're visible?Commutes with caution have been plentiful over the past few weeks. It's a standard, but stressful experience this time of year, partly because the painted stripes that guide drivers disappear in the snow.Ethan Peterson, the pavement marking and crashworthy engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, understands the...
fox9.com

Minnesota man receives over 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico: Charges

(FOX 9) - A Coon Rapids man faces felony drug charges after law enforcement seized over 25 pounds of cocaine and 109k during a drug bust. According to court documents, members of the West Metro Drug Task Force were tipped off by an informant about a "load car" planning to bring a large amount of cocaine into Minnesota from a Mexican supplier.
rejournals.com

Doran Companies building 176-unit multifamily project in Twin Cities market

Doran Companies began construction on a 176-unit multifamily project in Plymouth, Minnesota. Doran is developing, designing, building and managing the project at 10010 6th Avenue N. in the northwest quadrant of Highway 55 and Highway 169. In March, Doran received unanimous approval from the Plymouth City Council to construct the...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
106K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy