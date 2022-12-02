Read full article on original website
themadisonrecord.com
Rocket City Marathon 2022: New Format, New Course, New Day
HUNTSVILLE- A fixture for 45 years, the Rocket City Marathon is set for this weekend with a new three-day format featuring what many consider one of the top marathon races in the country. The 2022 version of the annual extravaganza will include the pre-race Expo, presented by Barrios Technology, Historic...
themadisonrecord.com
The State Of The Rocket City Trash Pandas 2022
MADISON- The Rocket City Trash Pandas are alive and well this off-season after a stellar on-field 2022 campaign where the team posted one of the best records in all Minor League Baseball. As for what’s happening now with the Southern League Champions, the players have traveled home in preparation for...
themadisonrecord.com
Christmas Card Lane brightens downtown streets
MADISON – Two of Madison’s oldest and most charming streets became even more attractive with the opening of Christmas Card Lane. For the past eight years, Christmas Card Lane has shared seasonal designs by local artists. Large wooden flats serve as canvases for the artwork. Owners of historic...
