ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody

HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s at-large City Council districts deprive Latinos of fair representation, lawsuit alleges

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Citing the underrepresentation of Latinos on Houston’s City Council, one of the nation’s oldest Latino civil rights organizations is suing in hopes of undoing the system the nation’s fourth-largest city uses to elect its governing body.
KWTX

5 charged after authorities bust storage unit burglary ring in Southeast Texas

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A four-month investigation involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies in the Houston area led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property, the League City Police Department announced. On Aug, 10, 2022, police began investigating...
Click2Houston.com

UH Coogs head to Independence Bowl to face Ragin’ Cajuns

HOUSTON – University of Houston Football makes its 30th bowl appearance all-time when the Cougars face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 2 p.m., CT on Friday, Dec. 23, from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Houston won five of its final...
fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Coming To Houston. ISHIDA Dance “Stirs up still things”.

HOUSTON – ISHIDA Dance presents an evening of world premieres in contemporary dance based on original poetic narratives and works by emerging and renowned international choreographers; Stirs up still things features works choreographed by ISHIDA, Swedish dancer, film director, and choreographer John Wannehag, and award-winning British Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever. Stirs up still things will play Houston January 5-8, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH). Tickets on sale now at IshidaDance.org.
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot outside her NE Houston home in drive-by shooting, police say

An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot outside of her home in a drive-by shooting Friday evening. It happened in the 8200 block of Flintridge Drive at around 7:30 p.m. in northeast Houston. Investigators said the woman was standing outside the home when a dark-colored pick-up truck drove...
KHOU

Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
Mix 97.9 FM

Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?

Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
Click2Houston.com

‘Must watch’ contestant on The Voice is from Houston area!

Our local girl and NBC’s ‘The Voice’ contestant Kim Cruse is BACK on Houston Life! She chatted with Derrick Shore about her run to the Top 8 on NBC’s hit show. The Woodville native was instantly saved by fans last week and is getting ready to take the stage as one of 8 semifinalists TONIGHT!

Comments / 0

Community Policy