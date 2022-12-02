Read full article on original website
3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody
HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...
Houston’s at-large City Council districts deprive Latinos of fair representation, lawsuit alleges
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Citing the underrepresentation of Latinos on Houston’s City Council, one of the nation’s oldest Latino civil rights organizations is suing in hopes of undoing the system the nation’s fourth-largest city uses to elect its governing body.
Wine bottle left at scene where rapper Takeoff was killed was used to pull suspect’s fingerprints, investigators say
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston appeared in court Monday. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder. His bond was set at $2 million. Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. During his court appearance, Clark’s...
5 charged after authorities bust storage unit burglary ring in Southeast Texas
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A four-month investigation involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies in the Houston area led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property, the League City Police Department announced. On Aug, 10, 2022, police began investigating...
Search continues for missing former UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say
HOUSTON – Investigators continue the search for a former University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip. Aamir Ali, 22, went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas, which is northeast of San Antonio, for the weekend. He was last seen around 9 p.m.,...
Houston Police: 2 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff
The Houston Police Department is expected to release an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.
UH Coogs head to Independence Bowl to face Ragin’ Cajuns
HOUSTON – University of Houston Football makes its 30th bowl appearance all-time when the Cougars face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 2 p.m., CT on Friday, Dec. 23, from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Houston won five of its final...
Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Woman shot during carjacking outside check cashing business in SW Houston; possible suspect detained after chase: HPD
HOUSTON – A possible shooting suspect has been detained after a short chase, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a PLS Check Cashing business located on Bellaire Boulevard around 3 p.m. Houston police said one person was transported to the hospital...
$5K reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ homeless man wanted in robbery of north Houston cellphone store: FBI
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dominic McCullough, who is wanted in the alleged armed robbery of a north Houston cellphone store last year. According to authorities, on July 15, 2021, McCullough allegedly walked into the Metro...
Defense attorneys for suspect in TakeOff shooting death claim he was not trying to flee the country
HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff faced a judge Monday morning. More than a month after TakeOff was shot and killed, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, appeared before the judge, who set his bond at $2 million in the high-profile murder case.
Seen at 7: Coming To Houston. ISHIDA Dance “Stirs up still things”.
HOUSTON – ISHIDA Dance presents an evening of world premieres in contemporary dance based on original poetic narratives and works by emerging and renowned international choreographers; Stirs up still things features works choreographed by ISHIDA, Swedish dancer, film director, and choreographer John Wannehag, and award-winning British Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever. Stirs up still things will play Houston January 5-8, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH). Tickets on sale now at IshidaDance.org.
8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
Suspect arrested after man claims he was held hostage at gunpoint, assaulted at apartment complex in Spring
SPRING, Texas – A suspect has been arrested and charged after deputies say a man claimed he was held hostage in Spring. On Sunday, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to reports of a hostage situation in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road. When deputies arrived, the victim...
Woman shot outside her NE Houston home in drive-by shooting, police say
An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot outside of her home in a drive-by shooting Friday evening. It happened in the 8200 block of Flintridge Drive at around 7:30 p.m. in northeast Houston. Investigators said the woman was standing outside the home when a dark-colored pick-up truck drove...
One of Houston's biggest mysteries now a Netflix docuseries called 'The Texas Killing Fields'
HOUSTON - If 25 miles of the Gulf Freeway between League City and Galveston could talk, we would hear of horrendous crimes committed against dozens of young women. "Most of the victims were between 16 and the age of 25 and that's over the last four or five decades," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
Have you seen him? Suspect accused of indecency with a child remains on the run, police say
HOUSTON – Houston Police and Crime Stoppers are still seeking information on a suspect accused of indecency with a child by contact. Police said it happened on March 15, 2021 in the 3100 block of West Little York Road in the Acres Homes area. According to police, the suspect,...
‘Must watch’ contestant on The Voice is from Houston area!
Our local girl and NBC’s ‘The Voice’ contestant Kim Cruse is BACK on Houston Life! She chatted with Derrick Shore about her run to the Top 8 on NBC’s hit show. The Woodville native was instantly saved by fans last week and is getting ready to take the stage as one of 8 semifinalists TONIGHT!
