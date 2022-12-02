Westminster hoarder cited again for nuisance property

WESTMINSTER, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A Westminster man feared by his neighbors has been cited yet again for the hoarding conditions at his home.

The Problem Solvers have done previous stories about William Prouty, who served 69 days in jail this summer for domestic violence battery and probation violations.

The City of Westminster has already spent thousands of dollars cleaning up his property at 4245 Barr Lane.

Neighbors feared Prouty would return to his old ways of collecting junk on his property once he was released from jail .

A new video taken earlier this week by FOX31 showed neighborhood concerns were valid.

Thursday morning, Prouty was given a new citation that read, “Premises out of Harmony, Nuisance” with an order to appear in municipal court on Dec. 22.

