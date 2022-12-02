Read full article on original website
DeSantis spox return fire after ‘mainstream media’ hit piece: ‘Conservatives have to fight back’
Semafor, a media outlet founded by the former editor of Buzzfeed news, is facing backlash for their criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's relationship with right-leaning media.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
US supreme court to hear case with critical consequences for voting rights
A ruling in favor of a fringe legal theory would free the states to make their own rules on gerrymandering and voting procedures
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
California's 'MAGA-led' Shasta County lurches further right
November's election results have strengthened the conservative majority's grip.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Supreme Court pressed to give state legislatures more power to oversee federal elections
The Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether the Constitution cuts state courts out of the mix for reviewing laws governing federal elections.
'Secret police' or a right to anonymity? Florida Supreme Court to decide future of Marsy's Law
In a case with major implications for police accountability across the Sunshine State, the Florida Supreme Court will decide whether police officers have the right to remain anonymous under Marsy’s Law when they use deadly force in the line of duty. Justices will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a legal dispute sparked by...
North Carolina electric grid gunman knew how to disable stations: sheriff
A North Carolina sheriff said Monday that the person who orchestrated the gunfire on power stations in the state knew exactly what they were doing.
SFGate
Former acting Capitol Police head to lead Berkeley campus PD
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The former acting head of the U.S. Capitol Police following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot will be the next chief of campus police at the University of California, Berkeley, officials announced Monday. Yogananda Pittman will begin leading the campus force in February, replacing retiring Chief...
