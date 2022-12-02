Read full article on original website
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reveals first impressions from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara
Kirk Ferentz talked about what he’s seen from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. McNamara transferred to Iowa from Ann Arbor recently and is making quite the impression on Ferentz. Ferentz appreciates the deep tradition at Michigan. He was especially impressed with with McNamara’s leadership abilities on and off the...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is 'the toughest possible opponent' for No. 1 Georgia
Joel Klatt broke down the upcoming College Football Playoff matchups on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show’ recently. Ohio State plays Georgia, while Michigan faces TCU. Klatt argued that the toughest potential matchup for Georgia on their way to a second-straight national title is Ohio State. The Bulldogs will be tested by the high powered offense of the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: Bittersweet loss as Jeff Brohm, Aidan O'Connell near end of 6-year run together
INDIANAPOLIS — For Aidan O’Connell, the storybook ending would have been a Big Ten championship Saturday night and a trip to the Rose Bowl. But as he knows — and the rest of us who don’t know already will learn soon enough — life isn’t a storybook. The senior quarterback is enduring the greatest of tragedies, after his older brother, Sean, unexpectedly died a week-and-a-half ago, adding heartbreak to the end of his playing days for the Boilermakers. It would have marked an incredible story to see O’Connell rise this week to lead the Boilermakers to an upset of the Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. And for a half, it looked like he might do it.
saturdaytradition.com
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
saturdaytradition.com
Kyle Whittingham delivers epic message to Ryan Day following win over USC
Kyle Whittingham did Ryan Day a huge favor on Friday. His Utah team upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship game to give Ohio State a chance at making the College Football Playoff. Whittingham sat down with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew after his team’s great win. Urban Meyer joked...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day provides positive injury outlook for Ohio State's roster entering CFP
Ryan Day and Ohio State have new life, landing in the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed on Sunday. Now, the Buckeyes will rest, regroup and prepare for a matchup against No. 1 Georgia. One of the topics at the forefront of everyone’s mind once Ohio State received...
saturdaytradition.com
Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship
There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones lands Purdue program record during B1G Championship Game
Charlie Jones has been fantastic for Purdue all season long. During the B1G Championship Game against Michigan, Jones has etched his name into the record books of the Boilermakers. With the game in Indianapolis reaching the late moments of the fourth quarter, Jones has 12 catches for 144 yards. Those...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Heisman Trophy Today
It's the worst time of the year to be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Just about every player who's considered a contender for the award has suffered some type of misfortune over the past week. This all started last Saturday when Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had a subpar...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum reveals pick for CFP National Champion
Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ to talk about his pick for the College Football Playoff National Champion. The Playoff is going to be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State in that order. Finebaum thinks that Georgia will be the last team standing when it’s all...
saturdaytradition.com
Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance
Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP
Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt believes the College Football Playoff field is already set
Joel Klatt believes the College Football Playoff field is set before Championship Weekend even wraps up. Klatt took to Twitter to declare that the top 4 teams are set, and seeding is the only question. Klatt lists Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State as the 4 teams that will be included.
saturdaytradition.com
Former B1G assistant at Nebraska and Ohio State a top candidate for Coastal Carolina job, per report
One assistant with key ties to the B1G is reportedly the top target to replace Jamey Chadwell as the next head coach at Coastal Carolina. The coaching carousel has reshuffled a number of jobs with Hugh Freeze departing Liberty for Auburn. Chadwell has since accepted the vacancy at Liberty, opening up the spot at Coastal Carolina.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
