Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Three Reasons Deshaun Watson Didn't Receive Indefinite Suspension
The 11-game suspension Deshaun Watson received was controversial at the time and left a lot of unanswered questions. Gary Gramling and Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated delved into what caused the NFL to back off their demand for an indefinite suspension.
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
The Broncos are apparently done using Russell Wilson in their hype tweets
Each week, it seems there’s one more indication of how badly the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has gone for them. Last Sunday, in Denver’s 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, defensive lineman Mike Purcell went off on Wilson on the sideline as Denver’s offense sputtered yet again.
Good news: Browns win. Expected news: Deshaun Watson will require patience and there will be some pain – Terry Pluto
HOUSTON, Texas – The NFL is a very unforgiving planet, especially for quarterbacks. Let’s amend that: Especially for quarterbacks who haven’t played in a regular season game for 700 days. And especially for quarterbacks such as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who needed a U-Haul for all the baggage he carried into Sunday’s game in Houston.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear
Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
What does Deshaun Watson’s rusty return mean for the Browns down the stretch of the regular season?
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson made his return on Sunday in dramatic fashion against his former team following his 11-game suspension. Watson finished 12-of-22 for 131 yards with no TDs and one INT in the end zone for a 53.4 rating in an ugly 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Mary...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
Jacoby Brissett will be hard for the Browns to keep; no in-season coaching changes expected; and more: Browns Insider
HOUSTON — Jacoby Brissett has exceeded expectations this season and did more than his share to try to hand a playoff contender over to Deshaun Watson. What’s more, he’s one of the few truly “great” leaders I’ve covered in my many years on the beat.
Deshaun Watson declines to address whether he feels remorse
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played in a regular-season game for the first time in 700 days. Much has happened since then, on the field and off it. Off the field, Watson has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Since returning to the team this week, Watson has refused to talk about non-football issues.
Will Deshaun Watson and the Browns get things figured out by Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns passing game left a lot to be desired on Sunday when Deshaun Watson played his first game in 700 days. He struggled with his timing and his accuracy and the Browns relied on the defense and special teams to score for them. This week brings...
Panthers WR DJ Moore: Baker Mayfield 'pretty upset' following release
Although he didn’t do it through his results on the field, Baker Mayfield endeared himself to his Carolina Panthers teammates in 2022. So, his departure won’t be the easiest one to take for this locker room. Wideout DJ Moore spoke with reporters on Monday afternoon following news of...
NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news
The Denver Broncos undoubtedly hoped to be among the best teams in the NFL this season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. The team ranks dead last in scoring offense, averaging just 13.8 points per game. Not only is the team not among the best teams in the league, but Denver’s entire season of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What to watch with Deshaun Watson and picks for Browns-Texans
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Houston on Sunday to face the Texans. The game marks Deshaun Watson’s debut for his new team and it just happens to come against his old team. Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked ahead to Sunday’s game with what they’re watching when...
Fantasy Football: 12 best waiver wire targets for NFL Week 14
We’re getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL season, and fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner — or already starting in some leagues. To help you make a late-season push, we’ve put together a list of the top-12 fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 14, including options at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.
Baker Mayfield released by Panthers; Browns will receive 2024 5th-round pick for former No. 1 overall pick
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went from saying he was off the leash at the start of this season to off his new team by December. The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have released the former No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield was traded by the Browns...
Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Bengals’ 27-24 win vs. the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow reminded everyone why he’s one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Sunday’s 27-24 win against the Chiefs. The Bengals’ signal caller put on a show in the Bengals’ win as he improved to 3-0 in his career vs. Patrick Mahomes. Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards and two TDs. He was impressive down to the final completion to Tee Higgins for a first down on 3rd and 11. Sacked just once, Burrow finished with a 126.6 rating.
