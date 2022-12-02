ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbc15.com

Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant. Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations. Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high...
WBAY Green Bay

State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
On Milwaukee

This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County hand recounts ballots from 2022 election

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A conservative Wisconsin county recounts its 2022 ballots, all 74,000 of them– an audit Washington County leaders approved even before the election. "My hope is that this really puts the issue to bed, at least in Washington County," said Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive. Washington...
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
97ZOK

Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet

If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
nbc15.com

Unwanted firearms to be transformed into garden tools following Cambridge gun buyback

CAMRBDIGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Turning unwanted guns into garden tools. That is the idea behind Guns to Gardens, a gun buyback event hosted Saturday by the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church. Community members had the option to drop off their unloaded firearms at the drive-thru event, where the weapons were then dismantled....
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke

December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Home Shot, Again

For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
captimes.com

Opinion | Ron Johnson's willing to put marriage rights at risk

Theodore Roosevelt wrote 110 years ago that Wisconsin had “become literally a laboratory for wise experimental legislation aiming to secure the social and political betterment of the people as a whole.”. No state was ever been accorded a greater compliment than that one. With praise, however, comes responsibility. Wisconsin...
WISN

'The rats are everywhere': Tenant takes extermination into her own hands

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee tenant at 31st and Wells streets says she’s had enough with a rat infestation in her apartment. When WISN 12 News visited Monday, nine dead rats could be seen piled on the floor of a bedroom, and the resident said it's just the tip of the iceberg.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plymouth High School fall, child flown to hospital

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 20-month-old was flown to Children's Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 3 after falling at Plymouth High School. Police said the child fell from a second level. It happened around 10 a.m. The child's condition is unknown.

