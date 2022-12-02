Read full article on original website
Alabama didn't make the College Football Playoff and everyone laughed at Nick Saban
The College Football Playoff field is set and there is one big name missing from the four teams and it wasn’t really a surprise to anyone going into Sunday’s announcement – Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban tried really hard over the last 24 hours to...
Why Jim Harbaugh left Big Ten Championship press conference early
Just a couple of years ago, there were many fans and media members calling for Michigan to fire Jim Harbaugh, who had not been able to beat his rivals. Fast forward to the present and Harbaugh has now led the Wolverines to two-straight wins over Ohio State and two-straight Big Ten Championships. Following Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game win over Purdue, Harbaugh spoke to the media, but he left the interview early.
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
Michigan QB transfer Cade McNamara 'impressed the hell out of' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz
Quarterback Cade McNamara entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week after an accomplished run at Michigan, and it did not take long to find a new Big Ten home. McNamara committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and head coach Kirk Ferentz called the pursuit a no-brainer. "Can't talk about...
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Breaking: Big Ten Starting Quarterback Is Transferring
A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced he is transferring. Sunday night, Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he is transferring. Mertz threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2022 season. The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback announced his decision on Sunday night. It will be interesting...
College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
Dabo Swinney addresses DJ Uiagalelei's future with Clemson
A new era began at Clemson Saturday night as Cade Klubnik led the Tigers to a 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship game. Head coach Dabo Swinney did not shy away when asked about the future of the quarterback room after Klubnik replaced former starter DJ Uiagalelei after the third series of the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Conference championship weekend is in the books, with a couple of notable upsets taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Will the College Football Playoff picture be impacted?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index,...
College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision
The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders tells current Buffaloes players to enter transfer portal
Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder on Sunday, where he was officially announced as Colorado's next head coach. He came with a very clear message to current Buffaloes players, too. Sanders already has his quarterback picked out — his son, Shedeur — and they need to hit the transfer portal....
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State is 'the toughest possible opponent' for No. 1 Georgia
Joel Klatt broke down the upcoming College Football Playoff matchups on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show’ recently. Ohio State plays Georgia, while Michigan faces TCU. Klatt argued that the toughest potential matchup for Georgia on their way to a second-straight national title is Ohio State. The Bulldogs will be tested by the high powered offense of the Buckeyes.
College Football Fans Are Done With Gary Danielson
Gary Danielson has said a handful of outlandish things during his time on CBS, and yet, his latest comments about Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. might take the cake. During this Saturday's SEC Championship between Georgia and LSU, Danielson referred to Anderson as a project for NFL teams. Most draft...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State freshman DE enters transfer portal, adds to growing list of D-line departures
Michigan State is starting to have a problem on its hand. Mel Tucker’s squad is losing defensive linemen left and right. Michael Fletcher, Jalen Hunt and Deshaun Mallorye entered the portal earlier in the week and now a total of 4 have entered in the past couple of days. Another drip in the bucket came late Monday afternoon, when freshman DE Chase Carter announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.
