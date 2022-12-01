Read full article on original website
The Other Friendly Neighbourhood Web-Spinner Is Back: ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #1 Preview
“TRIAL BY SPIDER”! SPIDER-MAN faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way, and every time MILES MORALES falls, he rises again—stronger than before. Until now. There are some punches you don’t get up from and a new villain isn’t pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day—Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man’s world will be changed forever. Guest-starring MAC GARGAN, A.K.A. THE SCORPION! Don’t miss the next Marvel masterpiece from writer Cody Ziglar (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-PUNK) and artist Federico Vicentini (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE)!
Preview: Happiness Is… Funny Things, The Comic Biography Of Charles M Schulz
Charles M ‘Sparky’ Schulz’s 100th birthday would have been on 26th November 2022 and to celebrate Top Shelf Productions has announced Funny Things: A Comic Strip Biography of Charles M. Schulz. Funny Things is promised as, and looks like it may well deliver, “an imaginative and tender-hearted...
Kickstarting Comics: ‘!GAG!’ By Eddie Campbell, Glenn Dakin And Phil Elliott
Three greats of Brit comics bring back one of their earliest works as Eddie Campbell, Glenn Dakin, and Phil Elliott are back with the !GAG! Kickstarter. Yes, three great Brit creators come together in one 60-page book here, collecting the very best of their work from !GAG!, one of the classic Brit fanzines/comics of the ’70s and ’80s.
TV Review: ‘Wednesday’ Season 1, Episode 5
For the most part, the rest of the Addams Family has had very little screen time in Wednesday — and this makes sense. As the show is primarily focused on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), having the other members of the family prominent in the first few episodes would have been a distraction. Wednesday needed to stand on her own. Now that she has been established as the show’s protagonist, the rest of the Addams Family can be introduced and featured in an episode. After all, the Addams Family works best when they are showcased as a unit, and the fifth episode did a good job highlighting their interpersonal relationships as well as their history.
Advance Review: Give A Hand To `Blood Stained Teeth’ #7
It’s nice to see a series that has had its ups and downs catch its creative second wind. The entire creative team is firing on all cylinders, with particularly high marks for colorist Heather Moore, who has created a distinctive look for the whole series. Overall. Pity vampire Atticus...
These Mermaids Have Teeth: An Interview With ‘Black Cloak’ Creators Kelly Thompson And Meredith McClaren
Detective Phaedra Essex is used to being unpopular, but when her ex-fiancé is murdered, there’s no way she’s not working the case (even if means confronting her past in the process). Set in a world where mermaids and elves co-exist, Black Cloak is the latest series from writer, Kelly Thompson, and artist, Meredith McClaren, and is the fantasy-murder mystery you didn’t know you needed. Subscribers to Thompson’s Substack newsletter will have read the series digitally, but starting this January it will be available in print curtesy of Image Comics.
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We brought you a bumper selection of interviews this past week with Rachel Bellwoar talking to author, Will Scheibel‘(here), Tony Thornley chatting with Dynamite’s Darkwing Duck comic book writer, Amanda Deibert (here), Brendan M Allen interviewed, Dirk Manning (here), and I caught up with Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard to discuss their new dark comedy, Plush from Image Comics (here).
