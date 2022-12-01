For the most part, the rest of the Addams Family has had very little screen time in Wednesday — and this makes sense. As the show is primarily focused on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), having the other members of the family prominent in the first few episodes would have been a distraction. Wednesday needed to stand on her own. Now that she has been established as the show’s protagonist, the rest of the Addams Family can be introduced and featured in an episode. After all, the Addams Family works best when they are showcased as a unit, and the fifth episode did a good job highlighting their interpersonal relationships as well as their history.

