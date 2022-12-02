Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year. That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings...
Recent weekend shootings in Savannah have residents concerned for their safety
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Residents are reacting to a weekend of crime in Savannah after two shootings in the city. After a weekend of violent crime, residents in the city of Savannah say living in this community has been tough. The two shootings that happened on 38th street and MLK and 38th and Bulloch has […]
wtoc.com
Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
WJCL
Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
WSAV-TV
Jasper County to pave high-traffic roads
Highway 462, 17 and 278 all on the list for multi-million dollar improvements with SCDOT. Highway 462, 17 and 278 all on the list for multi-million dollar improvements with SCDOT. Savannah Navy League remembers veterans on Pearl …. Savannah Navy League remembers veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. City of...
blufftontoday.com
Brendlen's light display dedicated in memory of Jasper County child
The Brendlen's Lowcountry Christmas light display is shining a little brighter this year in memory of a child who lost his life due to a drive-by shooting last year in Jasper County. The lights are on display nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31 at 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland,...
Police arrest driver that crashed into Georgia Southern dorm
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Centennial Place Dorms on the Georgia Southern University campus. Police say that the incident began when an SPD patrol officer en route to another call witnessed a dark Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed on Chandler […]
Man stabbed during domestic dispute in Statesboro, police say
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being stabbed in a domestic dispute in Statesboro over the weekend. According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Dec. 4 around 7 p.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound. Police interviewed the man and […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at Waffle House Saturday. Savannah Fire Units responded to 13015 Abercorn Street at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building. Crews extinguished the...
WJCL
Police in Savannah search for suspects after shooting kills 1, injures 2 others
Update 12:51 p.m.: Police say one person has died following yesterday's shooting. Officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Kevin Johnson, 35, died at Memorial Medical Center as a result of his injuries. A 23-year-old man was treated for...
Teen accused of stealing over $30K in merchandise from Savannah Target
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up over $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police say the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that […]
wtoc.com
Fake letter says over 800 traffic tickets released accidently in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fake post circulating on social media about traffic tickets. A letter appearing to be released by Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie is making the rounds on social media claiming that 800 traffic tickets have been accidentally issued. But the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says that’s not true, and the letter is fake.
WJCL
New evidence in disappearance, death of Hilton Head woman paints picture of domestic violence
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On November 29, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they located the remains of missing Hilton Head Island woman, Brenda Carman. Just two days later, deputies said the sole person of interest in the case, Carman's long-time boyfriend Michael Wilson, took his own life.
WSAV-TV
Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember
An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
WSAV-TV
Savannah Navy League remembers veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Savannah Navy League remembers veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Savannah Navy League remembers veterans on Pearl …. Savannah Navy League remembers veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. City of Savannah commemorates Yamacraw Square with …. City of Savannah commemorates Yamacraw Square with new sign. Vel Coffee supports Holiday Hope...
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on 38th and Bulloch St.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — One person is dead and two others are recovering after a shooting on Savannah’s west side. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street on Dec. 4 around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Two victims, who were located at the scene, […]
wtoc.com
2 people facing criminal charges after man found dead in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are now facing criminal charges after a man was found dead at a home in Effingham County. Wesley Thomas’ trailer was burned down with him inside of it. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged two men with Thomas’ murder two men that he believed were his friends.
Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
WJCL
Car crashes into Georgia Southern dorm, dozens forced to move out
STATESBORO, Ga. — A car crashed into a dorm on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus forcing dozens of students to move out just days before final exams. Since August, Centennial Place has been so much more than just an apartment for freshmen Amelia Passmore. “This is home to me....
