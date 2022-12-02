Attorneys rest cases in initial hearing over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx nightclub. Here's what a judge will rule on next week

Read full article on original website
Hampton Roads Mayors meet with law enforcement leaders to discuss fixing challenges to deter violence
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Monday, the Mayors and Police officials of the seven cities came together in hopes of stopping violence in Hampton Roads. The group met inside the Regional Building in Chesapeake for about two hours as part of the Mayors and Chief Administrative Officers Work Session. They discussed challenges and ways to improve public safety in the area.
Newport News man convicted of armed robbery
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday, a Newport News man was convicted of brandishing a gun to rob a convenience store in Henrico County. Chaikim Reynolds, now 21, went to rob the gas station store on Jan. 17, 2019. He went into the gas station store with 23-year-old Darrell Pittman...
Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk Airport Authority vendors
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s bank account through five payments. According to court documents, in March 2022 someone hacked Norfolk Airport Authority email accounts. They pretended be an account representative for the airport. They told one of their vendors — Avis Car Rental — that the airport changed its payment procedures. The hacker provided an account and routing number to a JPMorgan Chase bank account.
VBPD shares footage of officer fatally shooting suspect; suspect appears to point gun at officer
Virginia Beach Police is hosting a press conference Monday following a shooting that took the life of one man last week.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting survivor leaves hospital after 2 weeks in trauma unit
Doctors told her family they weren't sure she would make it.
Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Key witnesses in March quintuple Downtown Norfolk shooting still not coming forward, prosecutors say
NORFOLK, Va. — More than eight months later, the picture of Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins still sits on a Downtown Norfolk sidewalk. It reminds her cousin, Matheau Hall, how someone shot and killed Jenkins, Marquel Andrews, and Devon Harris outside of Chicho's Backstage in March. "Sometimes it's hard to...
Two remaining Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting patients released from hospital
Two remaining patients who were among the injured when a man opened fire at a Chesapeake Walmart last month have been released from the hospital
TIMELINE: Body cam video shows what led up to VB officer shooting, killing man
Police to give update during press conference on a deadly Virginia Beach officer-involved-shooting.
Newport News man pleads to illegal purchase of firearm used in gang shooting
A Newport News man has pleaded guilty to illegally buying a firearm that was linked to a gang shooting.
Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services
Top consultant for former Rep. Scott Taylor takes …. Today, the final shoe fell in the Scott Taylor petition scandal when his chief campaign consultant, Rob Catron, took a plea deal to plead “no contest” to three charges of willful neglect of election duties. Read more: https://bit.ly/3F52G9g. Welcome...
'It's really unacceptable:' Antisemitic flyers distributed in Newport News
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found in the Beechwood community off of Denbigh Boulevard.
Lawsuit for controversial Windsor traffic stop one step closer to jury trial
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — It has been nearly two years ago, to the day, a duo of Windsor police officers pulled over Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario for a missing rear license plate. It would eventually turn into a controversial traffic stop. Since then, Nazario brought forward...
Man died from October shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died following a Norfolk shooting in October, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday. On October 22 around 10 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street after reports of a gunshot victim, the department said. Once there, officers found a man...
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
Woman arrested in deadly police-involved shooting speaks out behind bars in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The woman arrested after a Virginia Beach police officer shot a man to death is speaking out from inside jail. Deshawn Whitaker, 28, died in the hospital after an officer shot him at the Newtown Baker Crossing shopping center Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Jacqueline Ortiz,...
Analyst: VB officer who shot, killed man is justified in their actions
A former chief of police for Norfolk said the actions of a Virginia Beach Police officer are justified. This comes after police shot and killed a man who was pointing a gun at an officer.
Man dead, another critically injured after overnight shooting on E Little Creek Rd shooting in Norfolk
Man dead, another critically injured after overnight …. Welcome Home Initiative in Virginia Beach brings …. Veterans across the country come to Virginia Beach for the 3-day event in November. They share painful stories, and work to unburden their souls from memories they carried for years. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Ftn7xP. VBPD...
Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing. “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
