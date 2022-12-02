ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbc15.com

1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
x1071.com

Two Vehicle Crash In Dodgeville

Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Bequette Street and County Highway YZ in Dodgeville shortly before Noon Saturday. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Police and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash. EMS transported injured parties to the hospital for further evaluation and Randy’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dead after crash, fire on Madison’s west side; police searching for potential witnesses

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person was found dead in a vehicle after a crash and fire late Sunday night on the city’s west side. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said arriving officers found a red Pontiac Grand...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block...
x1071.com

Rollover Accident in Lafayette County

A rollover accident occurred in Lafayette County Sunday around 7pm. Belmont Fire and EMS responded to HIghway 126 in Elk Grove Township for a one vehicle rollover crash. 56 year old Julie McGuire of Monroe was traveling north on Highway 126 in a 2018 Jeep when she crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. McGuire denied EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. McGuire was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle and Operating Left of Center.
nbc15.com

MPD arrests suspect in Lakeside St. homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department said Monday that a suspect had been arrested in a homicide that happened on Lakeside St. two weeks ago. MPD announced Monday night that Members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail on one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide.
nbc15.com

One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
nbc15.com

Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus

MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
nbc15.com

MPD cancels Silver Alert for Madison woman found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert Sunday morning after locating a Madison woman. MPD issued a Silver Alert Saturday night for a 62-year-old woman who was last seen on the west side of the city Saturday morning. The alert was canceled at around...
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Platteville man arrested for OWI on way to work

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A report about a driver having trouble parking his car in a Spring Green driveway overnight led to the man’s arrest on what would be his fourth OWI, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. When the Platteville man left the house, he was...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigate multiple shots fired reports in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated multiple reports of shots fired in downtown early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 300 block of North Frances Street just after 2:20 a.m. ﻿ Police said no injuries or property damage was found. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com

Car crashes into Middleton optometrist’s office

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a business on Old Sauk Road in Middleton Friday morning. The Ford struck Brandon Eyes, an eye doctor located at 8406 Old Sauk Road. Manager of neighboring business Wild Bird Unlimited Brad Zinda said they had just opened up their store before hearing commotion outside.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point trophy buck

LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family...

