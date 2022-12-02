Read full article on original website
1 dead in fiery crash early Monday morning, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fiery, early morning crash on Madison’s far west side, the city police department reports. In an update Monday evening, MPD says they are looking for the two vehicles that were on South Pleasant View Road between Mid Town Road and McKee Road at 11 p.m. Sunday. MPD says they may have witnessed the crash involving a red Pontiac Grand Prix. Drivers or occupants of those vehicles are encouraged to call 608-266-4692 if with information about the crash.
Two Vehicle Crash In Dodgeville
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Bequette Street and County Highway YZ in Dodgeville shortly before Noon Saturday. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Police and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash. EMS transported injured parties to the hospital for further evaluation and Randy’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
One person dead after crash, fire on Madison’s west side; police searching for potential witnesses
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block...
Rollover Accident in Lafayette County
A rollover accident occurred in Lafayette County Sunday around 7pm. Belmont Fire and EMS responded to HIghway 126 in Elk Grove Township for a one vehicle rollover crash. 56 year old Julie McGuire of Monroe was traveling north on Highway 126 in a 2018 Jeep when she crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. McGuire denied EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. McGuire was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle and Operating Left of Center.
MPD arrests suspect in Lakeside St. homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department said Monday that a suspect had been arrested in a homicide that happened on Lakeside St. two weeks ago. MPD announced Monday night that Members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail on one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide.
Man charged in 2019 Columbia Co. murder sentenced to life in prison
PORTAGE, Wis. — A man charged with killing a Columbia County man inside his home more than three years ago was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Jason Kijewski, 45, will be eligible for extended supervision after 30 years, consecutive to any other sentences he is currently serving. Kijewski plead guilty last week to a single charge of first-degree...
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MPD cancels Silver Alert for Madison woman found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert Sunday morning after locating a Madison woman. MPD issued a Silver Alert Saturday night for a 62-year-old woman who was last seen on the west side of the city Saturday morning. The alert was canceled at around...
Sheriff: Platteville man arrested for OWI on way to work
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A report about a driver having trouble parking his car in a Spring Green driveway overnight led to the man’s arrest on what would be his fourth OWI, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. When the Platteville man left the house, he was...
Police investigate multiple shots fired reports in downtown Madison
Elderly man found dead in frost-covered car following single-vehicle crash
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a 73-year-old man from Reedsburg was found dead Thursday morning inside a frost-covered minivan that had crashed sometime overnight.
Hearings scheduled in Tony Robinson’s grandmother’s plea for charges against officer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days worth of hearings have been set for February in the case of a woman who asked a judge to authorize criminal charges against a white Madison police officer who killed her biracial grandson, according to court records. Tony Robinson’s grandmother, Sharon Irwin-Henry, appeared by...
Car crashes into Middleton optometrist’s office
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a business on Old Sauk Road in Middleton Friday morning. The Ford struck Brandon Eyes, an eye doctor located at 8406 Old Sauk Road. Manager of neighboring business Wild Bird Unlimited Brad Zinda said they had just opened up their store before hearing commotion outside.
Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point trophy buck
LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family...
Crews respond to Christmas tree fire in Township of Dekorra, remind public to water trees often
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews responded to a Christmas tree fire in the Township of Dekorra early Saturday morning. Poynette/Dekorra Fire and EMS responded to a single family residence on Tipperary Road in Dekorra just before 4 a.m. after a responder on scene confirmed they could see smoke. Units...
