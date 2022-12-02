WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division says a Lake City man is facing nine charges in connection with a Nov. 17 standoff. Darrell Lee Williams, 37, is charged with seven counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count each of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

12 HOURS AGO