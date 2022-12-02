Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Teens charged with murder in Orangeburg shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in the death of an Orangeburg man last week. Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have been charged with murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Walker said Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.
live5news.com
Man charged in Williamsburg County officer-involved shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division says a Lake City man is facing nine charges in connection with a Nov. 17 standoff. Darrell Lee Williams, 37, is charged with seven counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count each of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
Charleston deputies seek information in 10-year cold case
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to solve the 2012 murder of Germel Grant and urges anyone with information to come forward. On Dec. 5, 2012, 35-year-old Grant was shot and killed at a home on Salters Hill Road in Hollywood. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting around […]
wtoc.com
Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
live5news.com
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday. Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. District officials the...
Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
live5news.com
N. Charleston man accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 52-year-old North Charleston man was arrested after authorities said an argument escalated to a stabbing. Roosevelt Poarch was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, jail records show. The North Charleston Police Department said they responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday...
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland man faces murder charges after motel shooting
One person has died following a shooting at a Ridgeland motel over the weekend. And another faces murder charges in the incident, according to a Sunday, Dec. 4 Ridgeland Police Department statement. Jamia Michael Douglas Almodoval, 41, of Ridgeland, was charged with murder Saturday, Dec. 3 following the shooting, police...
abcnews4.com
Two Berkeley residents arrested and charged after narcotics found during traffic stop
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Berkeley County residents Preston Long and Courtney Honeycutt in connection with a traffic stop which occurred on November 28. During the traffic stop a large amount of narcotics were found, according to authorities.
WJCL
New evidence in disappearance, death of Hilton Head woman paints picture of domestic violence
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On November 29, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they located the remains of missing Hilton Head Island woman, Brenda Carman. Just two days later, deputies said the sole person of interest in the case, Carman's long-time boyfriend Michael Wilson, took his own life.
Police: 1 injured following fight on West Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after a fight left one injured Sunday night. According to GPD, police responded to a reported fight on West Street at about 4:00 p.m. Reports said one victim was cut in the leg and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. […]
live5news.com
Baby, father with severe burns in Colleton Co. mobile home fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue says two people were hurt in a mobile home fire in Lodge on Thursday. Officials say firefighters were called to the 8900 block of Lodge Highway for reports of a fire around 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 1. A father woke up to...
live5news.com
Library opening in Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A partnership between the Charleston County Public Library system and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is making books more accessible to incarcerated teenagers. Tuesday, the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center is opening its first library. Library officials said access to books is important for...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Berkeley County school bus involved in crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus. The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say. District spokesperson Katie Tanner was working to determine the number of students on...
live5news.com
Explosion felt in Colleton Co., fire crews on scene
SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Colleton County are responding to a house fire on Monday night. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says firefighters were called to the fire near Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m. Community Avenue between Flash Lane and Strawberry Farm Road are closed as crews clean...
1995 South Carolina murder victim identified as Florida woman
YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members. “After more than 27 […]
live5news.com
Homeowner working on gas line before explosion, Colleton Co. officials say
SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been taken to the hospital with burns after his house exploded in Colleton County Monday night. First responders were called to a house fire on Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m. Investigators believe the fire was caused by a propane explosion. Deputy...
Crash closes Maybank Highway Sunday morning, 1 dead
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies closed Maybank Highway Saturday morning following a crash that left one dead and one injured on Wadmalaw Island. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of an SUV suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and hit a tree. The driver […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway. The initial investigation indicated that the driver of a Toyota SUV suffered a medical episode, according to...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
Comments / 0