A Florida deputy was killed over the weekend by his roommate in an accidental off-duty incident, NBC News reports. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was fatally shot Saturday morning in Palm Bay by fellow deputy Andrew Lawson. According to Sheriff Wayne Ivey, the deadly shooting occurred when Lawson “thinking that the gun was unloaded, jokingly pointed the gun in Austin’s direction and pulled the trigger.”

19 HOURS AGO