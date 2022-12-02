Read full article on original website
Florida Deputy Fatally Shot by Fellow Officer in Accidental Off-Duty Incident
A Florida deputy was killed over the weekend by his roommate in an accidental off-duty incident, NBC News reports. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was fatally shot Saturday morning in Palm Bay by fellow deputy Andrew Lawson. According to Sheriff Wayne Ivey, the deadly shooting occurred when Lawson “thinking that the gun was unloaded, jokingly pointed the gun in Austin’s direction and pulled the trigger.”
FedEx Driver Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Texas Girl
A FedEx driver has been arrested after confessing to the kidnapping and killing of a seven-year-old Texas girl who had disappeared earlier this week. NBC News reports Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. The victim, Athena Strand, disappeared on Wednesday evening from her father’s home in Paradise, Texas.
