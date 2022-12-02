Read full article on original website
Benton Community School District looking to pass $48.5 million referendum in March
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — The four schools in Benton County need repairs that can no longer be postponed any longer, according to superintendent Pamela Ewell. The board put together a 35-person committee four years ago. They collaborated with an architectural firm to examine the schools and see where those...
Five residents being relocated after fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Imagine the Possibilities, Inc. is working on getting a new home for five residents after a fire destroyed a group home in Guttenberg. The Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) had a fire break out last Thursday, December 1st. HCBS is "specifically designed...
Local animal shelters: Families bringing pets home for the holidays should be prepared
Local animal shelters are getting more interest in pet adoptions ahead of the holidays. They want to make sure people know what they're getting into, and that they're properly prepared for the responsibility. If you're trying to adopt, the Cedar Valley Humane Society requires all of your family members to...
Linn County residents learn more about Wolf's CO2 pipeline proposal Monday night
Linn County — A public hearing on a new pipeline proposal for Linn County was held at the Hawkeye Downs Race Track Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions hosted an informational meeting over their pipeline proposal that would go through Linn County if the plan is approved. The proposed pipeline would...
First Avenue to close in Cedar Rapids Monday morning for arrival of East Floodgate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Construction continues on the First Avenue East Floodgate as part of the Cedar River Flood Control System. On Monday, December 5, 1st Avenue will be closed between 3rd Street West and 1st Street East, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and running through the afternoon.
Large machine shed destroyed by flames near Palo
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farmer lost a large machine shed at his home near Palo Sunday morning. It happed around 10:00am on the property of 76-year-old Allen Arp at 2289 Ross Road near Palo. The smoke could be seen across much of the county. When first responders arrived,...
Accidental shooting in Cedar Falls critically injures woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A woman is now fighting for her life after authorities say she accidentally shot herself. It happened just after 1:00pm in the parking lot of the Cedar Falls Walmart. Authorities say the woman was in the driver's seat when the gun went off. Her husband...
Cedar Rapids man charged with killing Illinois teen pleads guilty to lesser charges
A Cedar Rapids man charged with murdering a 15-year-old girl from Peoria, Illinois during a gun deal in 2021 has pled guilty to lesser charges. Marshawn Jackson, age 19 was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tyliyah Whitis. He pled not guilty to the charge. On December 2,...
Hawkeyes face Kentucky for 2nd straight bowl game, seeking revenge
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Iowa Hawkeyes will again face off against Kentucky in this year's Music City Bowl, one year after Kentucky defeated Iowa 20-17 in the 2022 Citrus Bowl. Both teams come into the matchup 7-5. Iowa finished the season strong before the final game of the seasons,...
