County music legend John Anderson will be the Grand Marshal of the Smithville Christmas Parade. The parade will be Saturday, December 3 starting at 4:00 pm. The lineup will begin at 2:00 pm at The New Life Connections Center on South Congress Boulevard. Competition floats are all that need to register. To register a float, email the name of the organization / group to: smithvillefiredept@gmail.com or text to 615-318-6900. All other entries do not have to register as they will be put in line as they arrive. Side by sides are allowed with licensed drivers, but no 4 wheelers. Horses & Wagons will unload at the Bill Page Ballpark and enter the parade route on Bryant Street at the redlight.

4 DAYS AGO