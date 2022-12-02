ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tennessee Vols learn their postseason plans

The Tennessee Vols learned their postseason destination on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Alabama, a team the Vols beat earlier this season. Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl which means Tennessee is going to the Orange Bowl. The...
County Legend John Anderson to be Grand Marshal of Smithville Christmas Parade Saturday, December 3

County music legend John Anderson will be the Grand Marshal of the Smithville Christmas Parade. The parade will be Saturday, December 3 starting at 4:00 pm. The lineup will begin at 2:00 pm at The New Life Connections Center on South Congress Boulevard. Competition floats are all that need to register. To register a float, email the name of the organization / group to: smithvillefiredept@gmail.com or text to 615-318-6900. All other entries do not have to register as they will be put in line as they arrive. Side by sides are allowed with licensed drivers, but no 4 wheelers. Horses & Wagons will unload at the Bill Page Ballpark and enter the parade route on Bryant Street at the redlight.

