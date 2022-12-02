Read full article on original website
Palm Beach County program to help residents replace HVAC systems
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is offering a program to help low-income residents replace their HVAC systems. The Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program provides up to $15,000 to help residents replace their systems. It is offered through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
St. Lucie Public Schools to build two new schools to accommodate population boom
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Port St. Lucie is expanding rapidly by adding homes and businesses, and now schools. A new high school will be going up off Crosstown Parkway and it'll hold roughly 2,000 students. But that's not the only one being built -...
Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears
December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
Florida dark web drug dealer sentenced
FLORIDA — A Florida man who reportedly sold drugs over the dark web has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Anton Peck, 29, of Boca Raton, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Donald...
Nonprofit collects hundreds of toys during Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade; more help needed before Christmas
JUPITER, Fla. — Little Smiles, a nonprofit organization in Jupiter, has collected more than 380 gifts through their toy drive during the holiday boat parade this past weekend. Staff members said their marine industry partners will also be donating more gifts over the next two weeks. Volunteers are sorting...
Multiple shootings across Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast leave 4 dead over the weekend
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. It started Saturday afternoon after two people were shot and killed at the Cedar Point community in Stuart. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they already had...
Port St. Lucie Recognized for Having the 4th Lowest Millage Rate Among Large Florida Cities
Port St. Lucie - Monday December 5, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has one of the lowest municipal tax rates comparatively to the 20 most populous cities in Florida, according to an annual Millage Rate Benchmarking Study for FY22/23. Property taxes, also called ad valorem taxes, are the...
Palm Beach County School District Set To Expel Six Students
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to expel six students during its meeting on Wednesday. The students are all accused of possessing weapons on campus. While privacy rules in the school district prevent our access to grade […]
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
JESUS JAILED BY BOCA RATON POLICE DAYS BEFORE HOLY HOLIDAY
COP: “AS I WAS SPEAKING WITH JESUS, I OBSERVED HIS SPEECH TO BE SLURRED.” POLICE REPORT: War On Drugs, Not Christmas. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jesus Alejandra Morales Goncavles of Boca Raton was jailed for his alleged drug sins following his […]
HOMETOWN HERO: 'The Black Doll Affair;' Empowering black girls and women nationwide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Dana Hill was out of a job, out of money and running pretty low on hope when she turned on Oprah one afternoon and got the touch of inspiration she needed to get back on her feet. “I watched this doll test where...
What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
Coleman named President of T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society
December 2, 2022 – Dr. Brian Coleman, an orthopedic surgeon with HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics, has been installed as the president of the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society (TLJMS). The TLJMS is a professional organization that focuses on helping underserved populations in our community by promoting health education programs,...
Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI
Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
West Palm Seashore eating places on the way in which: Mexican meals, Child Cashew
A Mexican restaurant is headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach. Martin Sprock, co-founder of Moe’s Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie, said he is going into “overdrive” on getting the signature building at 1132 N. Dixie Highway ready for a RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila — the first in a medley of new restaurants he plans to launch in the area.
Person taken to hospital, later dies following West Palm Beach shooting
A shooting in West Palm Beach along 54th Street sent a person to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said.
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
Florida couple murdered by neighbor over ‘HOA issues’, sheriff says
A Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over apparent HOA issues on Saturday, according to deputies.
