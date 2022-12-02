ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County program to help residents replace HVAC systems

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is offering a program to help low-income residents replace their HVAC systems. The Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program provides up to $15,000 to help residents replace their systems. It is offered through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
CBS Miami

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears

December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
niceville.com

Florida dark web drug dealer sentenced

FLORIDA — A Florida man who reportedly sold drugs over the dark web has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Anton Peck, 29, of Boca Raton, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Donald...
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School District Set To Expel Six Students

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is set to expel six students during its meeting on Wednesday. The students are all accused of possessing weapons on campus. While privacy rules in the school district prevent our access to grade […]
cw34.com

HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
BOCANEWSNOW

JESUS JAILED BY BOCA RATON POLICE DAYS BEFORE HOLY HOLIDAY

COP: “AS I WAS SPEAKING WITH JESUS, I OBSERVED HIS SPEECH TO BE SLURRED.” POLICE REPORT: War On Drugs, Not Christmas. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jesus Alejandra Morales Goncavles of Boca Raton was jailed for his alleged drug sins following his […]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Coleman named President of T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society

December 2, 2022 – Dr. Brian Coleman, an orthopedic surgeon with HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics, has been installed as the president of the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society (TLJMS). The TLJMS is a professional organization that focuses on helping underserved populations in our community by promoting health education programs,...
cbs12.com

Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI

Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore eating places on the way in which: Mexican meals, Child Cashew

A Mexican restaurant is headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach. Martin Sprock, co-founder of Moe’s Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie, said he is going into “overdrive” on getting the signature building at 1132 N. Dixie Highway ready for a RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila — the first in a medley of new restaurants he plans to launch in the area.
cw34.com

Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...

