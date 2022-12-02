A Conservative minister has told the RMT rail union not to “hold the country to ransom” as they prepare strikes in the run-up to Christmas.Nick Gibb told GB News: “It’s a very disappointing decision by the RMT, they were offered a very good pay deal by the employers, eight per cent over two years, which is in line with the kind of pay deals that are taking place outside the public sector.“So, I think the unions really should call off this strike. It’s inconveniencing people up and down the country in the run-up to Christmas, I think it’s a...

1 HOUR AGO