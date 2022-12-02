'Sight & Sound' Has Just Released Their Decennial List of the 100 Best Films of All Time, and There's a New No. 1

Read full article on original website
Related
How Joyce Chopra Filmed the First Live Birth on Television — Hers
In 1972, filmmaker Joyce Chopra welcomed her daughter into the world—and invited all the world to see in her groundbreaking documentary, 'Joyce at 34.'
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show
John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
The 30 Best TV Shows to Stream on HBO Max Right Now
‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Succession’ ... HBO Max has all that and more.
Conquering the MCU: How to Watch the Marvel Movies and TV Shows in Order
Should you watch the Marvel movies in order of release or chronological order? And what about those Marvel TV shows? Here’s everything you need to know.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ambitious sci-fi that started strong before falling to pieces discovers new signs of streaming life
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski recently conspired to deliver the near-perfect Top Gun: Maverick, one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era that rode a wave of critical acclaim all the way to almost $1.5 billion at the box office, ensuring their second collaboration turned out a great deal better than the first time they teamed up on Oblivion.
11 Amazing Historical Coincidences
Sure, you can claim that there is no such thing as coincidence. But just wait ’til you hear these stories.
This Wordle Board Game Lets You Play in Groups, Pick Your Own Words, and More
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Maybe you believe that Wordle is a perfect angel baby almost too pure for this world, and you wouldn’t change a thing about it. Or maybe you have some notes.
The Origins of 13 Christmas Words
From worthless trinkets to misnamed chickens, here are the histories and etymologies of 13 Christmassy words.
wegotthiscovered.com
Life imitates art as one of the most influential action movies ever made endures as a priceless gem
What do a seemingly unconnected and wildly different on almost every level bunch of blockbusters including Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy, The Mask of Zorro, Sahara, Fool’s Gold, Six Days, Seven Nights, Knight and Day, The Lost City, and even Aquaman all have in common? Every single one of them owes at least a small debt of gratitude to Romancing the Stone.
Popculture
Brad Pitt's Star-Studded New Movie Hits Netflix After Theatrical Run
Brad Pitt's Bullet Train has already pulled into the next stop in a film's life. The movie, which reached movie theaters in August, is now available on Netflix. Since arriving on the streamer Friday, Bullet Train holds the number two position on the Top 10 movies in the U.S. for Netflix subscribers, behind the Norwegian monster movie Troll.
Philo Farnsworth, Pioneer of Television, Appeared on TV Only Once
The man who made electronic television signals a reality made only one on-camera appearance. No one knew who he was.
7 Pieces of Art That Were Lost to History
Plenty of famous art has been looted, stolen, destroyed, or has otherwise disappeared over the centuries.
ComicBook
Wednesday: The Cramps' Goo Goo Muck Gets Chart Bump Thanks to Netflix Series
One of the best scenes in Tim Burton's The Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday, is the dance scene in episode four, "Woe What A Night". The scene sees Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) take to the dance floor at Nevermore Academy's Rave'n dance and bust out some unique moves to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck". Now, the early cult-punk classic is getting a boost on the charts thanks to the popularity of the series.
Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’ Is the World’s Longest-Running Play. Now It’s Set to Make Its Broadway Debut
Though renowned for crime fiction like Murder on the Orient Express, author Agatha Christie didn’t restrict herself to the printed page. In 1952, she penned The Mousetrap, a play about a group of snowbound cabin occupants who must discover which one is a murderer. Like a book that’s never...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Daniel Craig Edward Norton Janelle Monáe Dave Bautista Kate Hudson. Genres: Comedy Crime Mystery. Director: Rian Johnson. Release Date: Nov 23, 2022. Rating: 8 / 10.
First It Was Winnie the Pooh—Now Bambi Is Being Turned Into a Bloodthirsty Killer in ‘Bambi: The Reckoning’
The lovable little fawn is now in the public domain—and he’s about to get a lot less lovable.
Collider
‘The Fall Guy’ Producer Teases a "Wildly Inventive" and "Emotionally Impactful" Ryan Gosling Film [Exclusive]
The Fall Guy producer Kelly McCormick says the upcoming Ryan Gosling-led action movie feels just like director David Leitch's previous movies, such as John Wick, Atomic Blonde, and Bullet Train. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Alyse Wax for Violent Night, which McCormick is also producing, the producer also praised The Fall Guy's star-studded cast.
thedigitalfix.com
Bullet Train is now streaming on Netflix
The new Brad Pitt movie, Bullet Train, is now available to watch on streaming service Netflix. Bullet Train is an adrenaline pumping action thriller movie from director David Leitch, starring Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, and Zazie Beetz alongside Pitt. Bullet Train follows the story of Brad Pitt’s assassin...
Mental_Floss
35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0