ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

Brandywine Railroad model train display back for the Holiday season

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
975thefanatic.com

3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
CBS Philly

HolidayFest 2022: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) - It's a HolidayFest Friday and the lights are shining bright in Montgomery County. The holiday attraction Tinseltown is all a glow in Oaks. There's ice skating, food and fun for the whole family. At the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular, visitors can stroll through dozens of dazzling light displays or grab a bite at the Union Forge Tinsel Lodge. "So many treats in there. Everything from sweet to savory, and it's fancy. It's got short rib mac and cheese, and funnel cake which is my personal favorite," Rachel Riley, the Valley Forge Tourism, said. "Plus there's also plenty of cocktails for...
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
eastcoasttraveller.com

Singing Servers at Victor's Cafe in Philadelphia

The cafe is on 13th and Dickinson Street in the South Philadelphia neighborhood. It has been a neighborhood fixture for over 100 years. Today, it is owned by the Di Stefano family. Originally a gramophone store, the cafe is still a popular hangout for locals and tourists. The cafe features...
aroundambler.com

Ambler decides to hold today’s Holiday Parade

Ambler Main Street announced this morning that the Ambler Holiday Parade will go forward as planned. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. According to the post made by Ambler Main Street, the rain should clear by the time the parade starts.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA

The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy