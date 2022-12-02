Read full article on original website
Post Register
Nampa's only family shelter could close in a matter of months
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County's only family shelter may have to shut its doors in a matter of months. "There’s hundreds of us that come here. If it wasn’t for this place, what would we do? What would we do?" said Tuney Wallace. More than 1,200...
Warm-up thefts: Safety tips from Meridian Police
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department has some helpful safety tips for those that prefer to get into a warm car on a cold day. - Use a spare key to start your vehicle and lock the doors while it warms up. - Warm your vehicle in your driveway,...
Fight at Kuna party leads to shooting; bullets hit 3 homes, car with 2 people inside
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — A fight outside a party in Kuna lead to a shooting spree around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, ending with the arrest of Victor Muro, 18, of Nampa. Two people were trying to leave a party in the Deer Flat/Linder Roads neighborhood on N. Caterpillar Avenue when several men surrounded them and threatened them.
CBS2 is working to uncover what is happening with Director of OPA
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 is working to get answers about what is happening inside the City of Boise. On Friday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Mayor Lauren Mclean made an announcement about the Director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) in an email. The spokeswoman said Mayor Mclean...
Snow & freezing conditions headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — More snow is headed our way!. Expect a low pressure system to bring a wintery mix of rain and snow into the region beginning Sunday morning. Models are showing 1-3 inches of potential snow for parts of the valley. The mountain regions could see up to 8 inches with higher peaks possibly seeing more. Temperatures will be in the mid 40's tomorrow and cooler temperatures are expected by Monday in the 30's.
Caldwell PD SWAT Team makes arrest at suspected drug “stash house”
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Early this morning, the Caldwell Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team served a search warrant at a suspected drug “stash house,” on 5000 Ormsby Avenue. This warrant service was the culmination of a year-long investigation conducted by investigators assigned to...
