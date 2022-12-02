Read full article on original website
Commissioners Ask for Bids on Repairs at Juvenile Justice Center
At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, a schedule was adopted for requested bids on repair work at the County-owned juvenile justice center known as The Oaks – Rite of Passage. That building recently underwent some major plumbing repairs performed by Black Plumbing. Needed now are foundation repair and tile repair. The Commissioners voted to accept sealed bids for each job through January 13, 2023, and to open the bids at the Commissioners Court meeting on January 17. The tile repairs are contingent upon first receiving a negative test for asbestos. The Commissioners voted to employ North American Analytical Labs for the asbestos tests. If interested in bidding on either of these jobs, contact the County Judge’s office at the Brown County Courthouse.
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Snow in Stephenville
When listening to the last Brownwood Lion football game of the season, I couldn’t help but notice that some of the story line was about the weather. It was cold, it was raining, kind of a miserable night, but if you follow football, most of the time, most of the teams, most of the seasons are going to involve at least one or two miserable weather games. I’ve seen a lot of them, but very few I would describe as freaky weather.
BHS recognizes November Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their November 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. Bryan Clark was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS cheerleaders and assistant principals Andy Gill and Ginger Alford are pictured below with...
Robert Lee Wilson
Robert Lee Wilson, 64, of Blanket, Texas passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. A graveside service with family will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 8th, 2022 in Eastlawn Memorial Park, Early Texas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Robert was born November 18, 1958 in Athens, Texas...
Vehicle strikes deputy’s patrol unit, no injuries
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page Monday:. In the early hours of Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisting DPS with a commercial motor vehicle rollover on Hwy 67/84, near Bangs Hill. This was when a vehicle struck one of the deputy’s patrol units.
Tommy Bryan Shoemake
Thomas Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket, Texas passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. A visitation with friends will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Monday, December 5, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Cox Cemetery, McCullough County with Pastor Tom Washburn officiating.
Two Drug Arrests Made Monday Morning in Coleman
On Monday morning, December 5, 2022, the Coleman Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence located at 202 5th Avenue, in Coleman, Texas. The Coleman Police Department was assisted by Coleman Animal Control, Santa Anna Police Department, and Special Agents with the Abilene Texas Department of Public Safety.
Christine Diane Case, 62, of Early
Christine Diane Case, age 62, of Early, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30PM on Saturday, December 3 at Heartland Funeral Home. A memorial service for Christine will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 4 in the Heartland Funeral Home...
Mary Alice ‘Granny’ Bastardo
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX. She grew up in Brownwood where she met the love of her life, Pete G. Bastardo Sr. whom she married in Bangs, TX and would go on to have four children, daughter Carrie, sons Pete, Gilbert and Jayson. They were married for 53 years and resided in Brownwood and Early, TX. Mary was a homemaker the majority of her life, however once her children were older, she obtained her Cosmetology License from Ranger College and was a hairdresser for many years working for several local salons, eventually owning her own Hairstyling Salon and Beauty Supply Business. Mary and Pete had the opportunity to become foster parents and cared for several foster children in the community over the last several years. More recently, due to health issues, she was retired and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and her favorite pet Coco. Mary enjoyed seeing pictures and face timing with her two great-grandchildren Mary loved watching western movies, listening to the music of Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Dec. 5-11
Brownwood at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 7 p.m. Early at Abilene High, 7:30 p.m. Bangs at Goldthwaite, 6:30/8 p.m. Blanket at Lohn, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Paint Rock, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Gordon, 6/7:30 p.m. Lometa at Zephyr, 6/7:30 p.m. ***. Thursday, December 8. BOYS...
Two arrested in Early for possession, tampering with evidence
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday morning:. On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in a vehicle near the 1300 block of Early Blvd. A witness reported seeing the male and female fighting in a vehicle which then left the road and struck a house then traveled through the back yard striking a fence.
Disturbing Suspected Child Molester Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including one for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age out of Concho County. Benjamin Celedon Lira, 35, was arrested by the...
Recent arrests made for DWI with a Child Passenger, Intoxicated Assault with a Vehicle
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press releases Monday morning:. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm, Corporal Kris Salazar was off duty and assisting his family with setting up a parade float for the Christmas parade. While in the parade lineup area, Cpl Salazar observed a male...
Brownwood grad Torrey Miller, West Texas A&M win DII volleyball national title
SEATTLE, Wash. – For the first time in 25 years, the No. 9 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs are crowned the NCAA Division II National Champions after defeating No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul in four sets on Saturday night. WT finished the 2022 season with 26-match win streak with Bryli Contreras, Abi Nash, Kayla Elliott and Torrey Miller earning All-Tournament honors while Miller was named the National Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Deloris Duplechain
Deloris Duplechain, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday, December 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery located at Texas Loop 438, Winters, TX 79567 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. She was born on Friday, October 13,...
Lions knock off Stephenville, 60-46, in finale at Dublin tournament
DUBLIN – In a District 6-4A preview, the Brownwood Lions capped the Dublin basketball tournament with a 60-46 victory over the rival Stephenville Yellow Jackets Saturday. The Lions (3-3) led 8-6 after one quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 39-19 through three quarters. Tristan Salinas paced the Lions with 23...
Dragons place third at De Leon, Lady Dragons fourth at Gorman
The Bangs Dragons placed third at the De Leon Tournament over the weekend. Leading the team in scoring was senior Guy Funk followed by senior Tyson Woods and junior Zack Furgeson. The Dragons were led defensively by seniors Guy Powell and Nate Stoffer. The Dragons travel to Goldthewaite on Tuesday...
Lady Lions drop Lorena tournament finale to Robinson, 48-39
LORENA – The Brownwood Lady Lions came up short in their Lorena basketball tournament finale Saturday, falling to Robinson by a 48-39 count. The Lady Lions, who finished the tournament with a 2-3 record, led 16-14 after one quarter and 28-24 at halftime, and was tied at 33 through three periods before being outscored 15-6 over the final eight minutes.
Brookesmith Mustangs come in second at Moran tournament
The Brookesmith Mustangs finished second at the Moran Holiday Tournament with a 2-1 record. The Mustangs defeated Paint Creek Thursday (47-20) and Ranger Friday (40-23) and lost to Blanket (30-22) in the championship game. Brookesmith’s record on the season is now 5-4. Tournament scoring totals are as follows:. Trey...
Lady Horns post 2-1 mark at Dublin basketball tournament
The Early Lady Horns posted a 2-1 record at the Dublin tournament over the weekend, defeating Italy (39-37) and Coleman (32-29) with a loss to Grandview (35-24). Scoring leaders for the three games are as follows:. Averey Horton – 26 points. Caroline Welker – 21 points. Dakota Barksdale...
