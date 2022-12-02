Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX. She grew up in Brownwood where she met the love of her life, Pete G. Bastardo Sr. whom she married in Bangs, TX and would go on to have four children, daughter Carrie, sons Pete, Gilbert and Jayson. They were married for 53 years and resided in Brownwood and Early, TX. Mary was a homemaker the majority of her life, however once her children were older, she obtained her Cosmetology License from Ranger College and was a hairdresser for many years working for several local salons, eventually owning her own Hairstyling Salon and Beauty Supply Business. Mary and Pete had the opportunity to become foster parents and cared for several foster children in the community over the last several years. More recently, due to health issues, she was retired and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and her favorite pet Coco. Mary enjoyed seeing pictures and face timing with her two great-grandchildren Mary loved watching western movies, listening to the music of Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline.

16 HOURS AGO