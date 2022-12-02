Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
22-year-old arrested in relation to dumpster fires: Officials
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an individual in relation to a series of dumpster fires. The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested 22-year-old Javontae Dazshaun Graves of Lynchburg and charged him with four counts of arson in relation to a series of dumpster fires in the vicinity of Old Forest Road last Friday.
WSET
34-year-old dies in Campbell County crash: VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. This incident happened at 1:37 a.m. on Friday, VSP responded to a crash on Route 501 a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. A 2018 International tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 501...
WSET
One dead in third fatal crash in Rockbridge Co. over weekend
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — This past weekend proved fatal for three people in separate car accidents in Rockbridge County. Virginia State Police said on Sunday night, Ashley Rhodes was driving south on Interstate 81 when her car ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, and came to a stop. Then the car was struck by a tractor trailer.
WSET
Man dead after Rockbridge County crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 29-year-old is dead after a Saturday night crash in Rockbridge County. Virginia State Police said Nicholas Alexander Boardman was driving on Route 631 near Route 733 when his car ran off the road, hit a parked car, and then hit a tree. His...
WSET
67-year-old dies in crash on Village Hwy: VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. VSP responded to a crash on Village Hwy just west of Rails End Lane on Friday at 5:51 p.m. A 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on Village Hwy when it encountered...
WSET
Woman dead in Rockbridge Co. wreck on I-81
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police said one woman died late Sunday night after a wreck on I-81 in Rockbridge County. VSP said the crash happened around 11 p.m. when a tractor trailer and a vehicle hit each other. The woman in the vehicle was killed. No...
WSET
Vehicle fire at local apartment complex in the Town of Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday in the Town of Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire at a local apartment complex. According to firefighters, the small engine compartment was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
WSET
Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSET
Want dog photos with Santa Paws? This K-9 Academy is holding a holiday picture day
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — Does your pup want a Holiday photo with Santa Paws? The K-9 Academy in Altavista is holding a chance for you to do just that!. This Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. Santa Claus will be available at The K-9 Academy for photos.
WSET
"I Went from Low Income to Substantial Income"; Man Grateful for Group's Help
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you find the right career for you or help you gain a new skillset to further your ability. One man says they changed his life. Emily found out how he did and the options available to you.
WSET
Win a Gift Worth More Than $700 from Something Else Boutique
Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique has an amazing prize for our Holiday Giveaways. It's worth more than $700. You can enter here. They also have three locations so you can find cute items for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. Emily got to see all the goodies and also found a holiday staple lurking around the shop! Check it out!
WSET
You can now come out to see the 6th annual Celebration of Lights at Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Christmas cheer is in the air in Hill City. Friday was the opening night of the Celebration of Lights at Riverside Park. The evening kicked off with a grand illumination ceremony. This is the 6th annual Celebration of Lights hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation.
WSET
A much drier second half of the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Cooler - and drier - than what we woke up to yesterday morning. That trend continues for the afternoon, too. Sunday, we see a blend of sunshine and clouds. Parts of the day will see partly cloudy skies, and other parts may go mostly cloudy, but at no point in the day on Sunday do we see any additional rainfall.
WSET
E.C. Glass can't keep pace with Kettle Run in state semifinals, 30-14
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Despite two TD catches from Sam Treacy, E.C. Glass found themselves working from behind all game against Kettle Run, falling to the Cougars, 30-14, in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinal. E.C. Glass (12-2) kept the game scoreless through the first quarter, thanks to a...
WSET
Liberty University names new head football coach
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University named the new head football coach on Sunday. With the Flames on the verge of moving into their first-ever FBS conference and the program at its greatest heights, Liberty University has hired Jamey Chadwell as the 10th head coach in the program’s history, Liberty University said.
WSET
Pharmacies deal with the impacts of national amoxicillin shortage
(WSET) — A vital drug is in short supply, and we're feeling the impact right here at home. According to the FDA, the U.S. is facing a shortage of amoxicillin. Over At Hill City Pharmacy, owner Bryan Moody said they are feeling the impacts. "We, through all of our...
WSET
Liberty introduces new head football coach Jamey Chadwell
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In 2016, Jamey Chadwell - then the coach of Charleston Southern - came to Liberty for a discussion about the head coaching position that would eventually go to Turner Gill. Still, Chadwell always hoped his path would lead him back to Lynchburg. 6 years later,...
Comments / 0