2 Dead after shooting at West Club apartments in West Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in West Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's confirmed they are investigating the shooting that happened at the West Club apartment complex on Steven Drive. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified one of the victims...
41nbc.com
2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
Man dead after car crash on Riverside and Northside Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Riverside and Northside Drive on Sunday according to a press release. 84-year-old Daniel Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north in Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive. They say Casey's...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
Two arrested, one on the run for burglary of a Gray Highway gas station
MACON, Ga. — Two men were arrested for burglary of a gas station on Gray Highway early Monday morning, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 4 a.m. three men entered the Murphy Express Gas Station at 1402 Gray Highway and set off the alarm inside.
atlantanewsfirst.com
84-year-old man killed in car crash in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash crash in Bibb County Dec. 4. Daniel Edward Casey was driving north on Riverside Drive before 11 a.m. when his car was struck by a car going south. Both drivers were transported to Atrium Health, where...
1 Dead, 1 hurt after shooting at American Philly N Wing in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating an armed robbery that left a man dead on Watson Boulevard on Monday night. Police say they responded to a call around 9:44 p.m. about an armed robbery at American Philly N Wing on 1307 Watson Boulevard near Vernon Drive.
wgxa.tv
Saturday fire that sent thick, black smoke over Macon ruled accidental
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fire Saturday in Macon that sent thick, black smoke over the city has been ruled accidental. According to officials with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews were called to a Lake Street address just before 4 p.m. Saturday about a vehicle that had caught fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered two 53-foot cargo trailers on fire, right next to the building. Firefighters quickly started working to put out the flames and to protect the building. Fire investigators say a man was doing 'hot work' on on of the trailers, which caused some foam padding to catch fire. The blaze has been ruled accidental.
WMAZ
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Police arrest man in November 12 Perry Housing Authority shooting
PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
Monroe Local News
Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash
UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
wgxa.tv
WRPD looking for armed suspects, schools on cautionary lockdown
UPDATE: 12:07 P.M. -- Warner Robins Police have released a statement better detailing the events that led to a code yellow lockdown at the surrounding schools. Just before 11:00 on Monday morning, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Chevy Camaro for not displaying a Georgia tag.
Elderly Macon man dies in house fire
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call of heavy smoke near the 5200 block of Zebulon Road after 5:30p.m. Thursday evening. When they arrived, they found a house on fire. The Fire Department was able to keep the fire from...
'He was a genuine person': Baldwin County still working unsolved homicide of Francisco Castillo
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We're continuing to cover the unsolved homicides within the City of Milledgeville and Baldwin County. We covered one of the oldest unsolved cases from the city last week about Diquan Key, who was just 21 when he was shot and killed outside of Soul Master’s Barbecue and Lounge on North Glynn Street.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
Bibb law enforcement, antiviolence group leader calls for change after 22-year-old's shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Over the weekend, 13WMAZ told you about the shooting on Third Avenue in Pleasant Hill. 22-year-old Tylik Young was found dead outside. While this is a loss for mother Felicia Young, this is not the first child she has lost. In 2021, her son, Shawn Watts...
WMAZ
Macon bar takes shot at fighting date rape
Brandon Lawler says it's hard to know if drugging drinks is happening for sure. So he ordered coasters that test for two common date rape drugs.
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
Mom loses three sons in three years to gun violence
MACON, Ga. — One woman in Macon has now lost three sons in three years to gun violence. The most recent shooting happened Saturday night when 22-year-old Tylik Young was found shot to death near Third Avenue. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced him dead shortly before 6 Saturday night.
WMAZ
Baldwin County still working to solve 33-year-old's December 2013 shooting death
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says this is their oldest active cold case. Francisco Castillo was 33 when he opened his front door and was shot in the chest.
13WMAZ
