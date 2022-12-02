Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
BOBBY DEAN BIRAM
Bobby Dean Biram, age 78, son of Vernon and Cecil (Welch) Biram, was born Nov. 10, 1944, in Plato, Mo. He passed away Dec. 1, 2022 in Lebanon, Mo. Bob was born and raised in Plato. He married Susan Johnson on June 5, 1976. Through this union they welcomed one daughter.
DEATH NOTICE: Bobby Biram
A visitation for Bobby Dean Biram, 78, is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence.
New physician to begin at TCMH
Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a contract with Amit Shah, MD, a family medicine physician from Nixa, board members heard at their monthly meeting last week. Shah learned of the position through Charlie Rasmussen, DO. Upon visiting the hospital, he decided it was a place where he would like to practice medicine part-time.
Christmas spirit fills downtown Houston on Saturday evening
Several community organizations joined Saturday night to sponsor Christmas-related events in downtown Houston. A Christmas movie was shown at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue. The Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council and its youth organization spearheaded the event. Later a Christmas lighting of a cedar tree occurred...
Houston to hold parade, food tasting contest
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Houston will host a holiday food tasting contest and a parade on Saturday with music to follow the next day. There is even a breakfast planned. “Taste of Christmas,” an event features customers tasting entries...
Riverways to host two holiday season events
Ozark National Scenic Riverways will celebrate the holiday season with open houses at Eminence and Akers this month. An “Ozark Christmas Celebration” is 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Alley Spring. Persons are invited to bring their family to see the Old Red Mill decked for the holidays. People who arrive before dusk can see the holiday decorations near the mill and a witness a stunning backdrop of Alley Spring in the winter for pictures. After dark, lanterns will light the pathways to the mill where several activities are planned: Singing Christmas carols by candlelight and munching cookies with hot drinks. A simple holiday ornament to take home can be made. Alley Spring is six miles west of Eminence on Highway 106.
A dozen Football Tigers receive All-SCA recognition
Following a 2022 season of resounding success, 12 players on the Houston High School football team have earned South Central Association All-Conference recognition. Four seniors were named to the First Team, including Anthony Carroll (linebacker), Harold Lassiter (defensive line), Casey Merckling (offensive line) and Zac Williams (defensive back). Making the...
Holiday giving program begins at hospital
The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation begins its 14th year of “Celebrate Our Memories” in partnership with TCMH Hospice of Care. During the holiday season, TCMH displays a 9-foot-tall Christmas tree in the front lobby that will hold Christmas ornaments that can be “gifted” and inscribed with the name or a message in honor or memory of someone special in their life.
Deputies investigate stolen vehicle, theft of logs on property
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 48-year-old woman reported on Nov. 11 that a package delivered by Federal Express had been stolen from her Bee Rock Road residence at Raymondville. The woman told an investigating deputy...
Fugitive arrested in Texas County
An out-of-state fugitive was arrested Friday morning in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sunita R. Swisher, 56, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. He was wanted on an unspecified felony warrant from Colorado and was charged with speeding, driving while revoked and making a false report.
Help sought in finding missing juvenile last seen in Houston
The Houston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy. Sean Chamberlain was last seen at Houston Walmart Supercenter at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and tennis shoes. He is described as 5’8”, 160 pounds,...
Suspect arrested on drug charges in Texas County
A Willow Springs man was arrested on drug charges Friday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Keisha L. Bryan, 39, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a felony Wright County warrant for dangerous drugs. He was taken to the Howell...
Murder suspect to return to court in January
The suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Jan. 23. The decision came following a Nov. 22 appearance in Texas County Circuit Court. Trial dates were taken off the docket. Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for...
Texas County sales tax revenue strong, state reports
A monthly distribution of three Texas County half-cent sale taxes increased 18 percent each from the same period in 2021, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. The November total for each was $122,890, which was up $19,059 or about 18.4 percent on each. For the year, retailers have collected about...
