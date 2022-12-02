DULUTH, Minn — Today at Duluth Makerspace, there was much activity, and it was all about dead tree stumps and what we can learn from them. A group of college students from both UMD and Fond du Lac Community College collected centuries-old red pine samples from Minnesota Point and Wisconsin Point. They then brought them to Makerspace to sand them down and identify their markings and tree rings. This is done through the science of dendrochronology and will teach them the stories of the trees.

