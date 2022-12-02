Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Recounts for Two Legislative Districts in the Northland Begin
DULUTH, Minn. –It’s been nearly a full month since Northland voters went to the polls to vote in the mid-term election. The votes have all been tabulated and the results have been announced. However, recounts began in two very close legislative races, 3A and 3B, got underway. The...
FOX 21 Online
THC Edibles In Minnesota: Board Of Pharmacy Filing Lawsuit Against Edibles Makers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday will announce at a news conference it is filing a civil lawsuit against edibles manufacturers and retailers that will allege they have violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws. A news conference is planned for 1 p.m....
FOX 21 Online
A New Year Dawns for the Duluth Hmong Community
DULUTH, Minn — Meanwhile in Duluth, community members gathered to celebrate the Hmong New Year. The free event was open to the public and was hosted at Coppertop Church. Traditional food was available after the hour long program where Hmong community members performed traditional New Year songs, dances, and even a clothing show.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police: Worker Falls 50 Feet To Death At Fraser Shipyards
SUPERIOR, Wis. –The Superior Police Department is investigating an employee death at Fraser Shipyards. The 64-year-old unidentified man from Watertown, Wisconsin was pronounced dead on scene after falling off a ship about 50 feet to the ground, according to Bradley Jago, police information officer. The accident was reported around...
FOX 21 Online
Participate In MnDOT’s “Name A Snowplow” Contest
MINNESOTA — MnDOT is asking for the public’s assistance in helping participate in the annual, “Name a Snowplow” contest. They’re looking to give a name to 8 different snowplows across the state, one for each district MnDOT covers. All you have to do is come up with a creative phrase or pun and submit your idea on the agency’s website.
FOX 21 Online
Give a Gift By Participating in ‘Make Every Child Smile’ Toy Drive
DULUTH, Minn.–While many people are out shopping for loved ones, there’s an opportunity to be the ultimate Secret Santa with the ‘Make Every Child Smile’ toy drive. Organizer, Mike Letica, tells us it a way to make sure kids in Duluth have something to unwrap over the holidays. There’s no income restrictions or sign-up requirements.
FOX 21 Online
Students Uncover the Past Through Pine Trees
DULUTH, Minn — Today at Duluth Makerspace, there was much activity, and it was all about dead tree stumps and what we can learn from them. A group of college students from both UMD and Fond du Lac Community College collected centuries-old red pine samples from Minnesota Point and Wisconsin Point. They then brought them to Makerspace to sand them down and identify their markings and tree rings. This is done through the science of dendrochronology and will teach them the stories of the trees.
FOX 21 Online
2nd Annual Christmas Craft & Vendor Show
DULUTH, Minn. – Across town was another gathering of vendors, the Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, held at Clyde Iron Works. Put on by Glitterati Events, this is the second time the event has occurred. More than 50 vendors were in attendance spanning across two floors, showcasing their homemade products such as clothes, candles, jewelry, and art.
FOX 21 Online
‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’ To Open On Island Lake
ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The co-owners of Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park are expanding with a new restaurant on Island Lake called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar. The menu will be similar to Lake Ave.’s, but the vibe will be centered around the Northwoods. Click the video above to see the progress of the new location, which is expected to open in early 2023.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Northern Stars Put Up Six in Shutout Win
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Northern Stars hosted the Northern Tier Stars, Monday evening at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Northern Stars found the net six times and held Northern Tier to none, earning the 6-0 shutout win. Duluth will next face off with Duluth Marshall, Saturday at 4 PM.
FOX 21 Online
No. 8 UMD Women’s Hockey Forces Split over No. 1 Ohio State
DULUTH, Minn.- The No.8 ranked UMD women’s hockey team earned a thrilling 5-4 overtime win against No.1 Ohio State at AMSOIL Arena, Saturday night. Clara Van Wieren posted two goals on the night, including the eventual game winner. The Bulldogs will be back in action, Friday at home against...
FOX 21 Online
Mountain Iron-Buhl Football Battles in Historic End to their Season
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team battled Spring Grove for the 9-man State Championship title at U.S. Bank Stadium, Saturday morning, in their first state title appearance in 50 years. The Rangers fell behind 19-0 after the first quarter, but would respond with two touchdowns in the second by...
FOX 21 Online
Carlton Girls Basketball Falls in Home Opener
CARLTON, Minn.- The Carlton girls basketball team dropped to 1-1 on the season after falling 41-30, Monday night at home. The Bulldogs will hit the road, Thursday taking on Silver Bay. Tip off is set for 6:30 PM.
Comments / 0