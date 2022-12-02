ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Medical marijuana cards are now free in Rhode Island

By Steph Machado
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KP8sD_0jUUythL00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Thursday, Rhode Island medical marijuana patients will no longer have to pay $50 to obtain a medical card, a change that coincides with the start of recreational marijuana sales.

Five existing medical dispensaries were issued hybrid licenses to start selling recreational cannabis on Thursday , while still selling medical marijuana. The stores are the first step towards a larger process of allowing 33 retailers statewide, which could take more than a year.

With the influx of new state taxes for recreational cannabis, lawmakers did away with medical card application and renewal fees, caregiver card fees and the plant tag fees for medical patients and caregivers who grow cannabis at home.

“Patients up until today were having to pay for a card for the right to go into a dispensary,” said Ellen Lenox Smith, a medical marijuana patient, in an interview Thursday. “You don’t have to do that to go to your pharmacy to get your medication.”

Smith, who uses medical marijuana for a connective tissue disease, has long advocated for decreasing the cost of access to medical marijuana. The drug has been legal for medicinal use in Rhode Island since 2006, but the first retail compassion center didn’t open until 2013.

Rhode Island will be collecting a 20% tax on recreational marijuana, and Smith argues the 7% sales tax on medical cannabis should be repealed. Rhode Island does not tax other prescription drugs.

“We’re still being taxed for our medication, which happens to be cannabis,” Smith said. “I don’t have a choice, it’s all I can use to stay alive.”

State regulators say they are on high alert for any issues in the medical marijuana program as dispensaries start selling recreational pot, including supply issues.

“That risk absolutely exists,” said Matt Santacroce, the interim deputy director of the Department of Business Regulation, on Newsmakers last week. “That’s why we were very intentional in the application, in our inspections, and in our requirements for these retailers to get licensed for adult use that they’re able to prove to us essentially that they can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

Santacroce said in order to get the hybrid license, dispensaries had to demonstrate that they would be serving medical patients with a separate line from recreational customers and a private area to consult about their medical needs.

The dispensaries — known officially as compassion centers in Rhode Island — also had to give assurances about the supply being held aside for medical patients, including certain higher-potency strains that are used for certain conditions.

Smith said it often takes time for medical patients to find the right strain and method of administering the drug that works for them.

“When you find that, if you end up going back and that particular strain is being sold recreationally, then you’re going to be hurting medically,” Smith said.

Rhode Island will be tightening the medical market, banning out-of-state cardholders from buying in Rhode Island on March 1, unless they have an ID from the same state.

The move will end the practice of Rhode Islanders getting cards online from other states which may have looser eligibility rules. State officials argue many of those patients are actually recreational users.

Rhode Island has a relatively restrictive list of conditions that qualify for medical marijuana, which include cancer, HIV/AIDS, glaucoma, seizure disorders, chronic pain and several others.

The new state law that legalized marijuana requires the Department of Health and the yet-to-be-formed Cannabis Control Commission to study the effects of legalization on the medical marijuana program, including on the availability of products and any obstacles to obtaining medical cannabis.

The study is due April 1, 2024.

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 7

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Quonset celebrates 13,000 jobs

The Quonset Development Corporation (QDC) announced today that more than 13,000 people now work at Quonset Business Park. Governor Dan McKee, Senator Jack Reed, and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse joined state and local officials to mark the major milestone for Rhode Island at one of the nation’s leading business parks.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to celebrate 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will join General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and other state leaders to celebrate the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary on Monday. The Clean Water Act, which first became law in 1972, regulates discharges of pollutants into the...
ABC6.com

Rhode Island and Massachusetts both in ‘high’ category for flu activity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Both Rhode Island and Massachusetts are now in the “high” level category for flu activity, according to the CDC’s latest data. The data system monitors visits for respiratory illnesses that includes fever, plus a cough or sore throat. All states except six...
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
Boston

N.H. attorney general: Man voted in 2 states during 2016 election

The man allegedly voted in Massachusetts after he had already sent an absentee ballot to New Hampshire. A man allegedly voted twice in the 2016 presidential election, once in Massachusetts and once in New Hampshire, prosecutors in the latter state say. Richard Rosen, now 83, who has ties to both...
The Associated Press

Rhode Island latest state to allow recreational pot sales

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Customers started lining up to buy recreational marijuana in Rhode Island on Thursday, a little more than six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation permitting such sales to people 21 and older. Five stores are currently allowed to sell recreational cannabis products, but the...
GoLocalProv

COMING MONDAY: Rhode Island’s Cannabis King

Cannabis is Rhode Island’s new fast-growing industry. One man is the emerging dominant player running the biggest dispensary. Exclusively on GoLocal on Monday — a look at Rhode Island State Police filings in a Superior Court case that shows more than a thousand calls and texts between an accused illegal alleged drug player, and this leader in Rhode Island’s cannabis industry.
marijuanamoment.net

Rhode Island’s First Recreational Marijuana Shops Have Officially Opened

Rhode Island’s first adult-use marijuana sales launched on Thursday, with five dispensaries serving consumers 21 and older. Gov. Dan McKee (D) and the state Department of Business Regulation (DBR) announced last week that the “hybrid” medical-recreational shops would be opening at the start of the month. The governor signed legalization into law in May.
darientimes.com

Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation

Connecticut State Senator Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested the...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man associated with Mexican drug cartel admits to trafficking fentanyl across the state

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man associated with the CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion) drug cartel has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Josue Rivera Rodriguez, a/k/a “Bori,” of Holyoke, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6, 2023. Rodriguez was arrested and charged in April 2021.
ABC6.com

Here’s why you don’t need to leave your home to shop local in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shop Local RI launched an online website in September, selling products and services from local businesses in the state. Lori Giuttari, chief marketing officer and co-owner of Visual Thrive and Shop Local RI discussed the differences between shopping with large corporations and shopping local. “We...
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Police ring in the holiday season with donation drive

Rhode Island law enforcement organizations hosted their 'Kids, Cops & Christmas' event at the Rhode Island State Police Museum and Education Center Sunday. The agencies collected donations of new, unwrapped gifts and gift cards for toddlers through teens. In return, children of all ages were able to meet and take...
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy