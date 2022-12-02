Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
A Body Dumped Out Of A Car In The Bronx Has Been Identified As That Of "Green Book" Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Vallelonga appeared in the Oscar-winning film written by his brother about their father, Tony Lip.
Sebastian Maniscalco Doesn’t Care if His Comedy Offends You: ‘If I Edit Myself, I Might as Well Stop’
Sebastian Maniscalco is consistently one of the highest-grossing stand-up comedians in the country. And now, with the new Netflix special Is It Me? and upcoming autobiographical movie About My Father, co-starring Robert De Niro, he’s about to become a household name.In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Maniscalco opens up about doubling down on nostalgia and (mostly) avoiding controversy in his new special. He also talks about how the comedy world has changed for better and worse since he got his start in the late ’90s, shares stories from the sets of Green Book and The Irishman, and explains...
