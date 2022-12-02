Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Annual Holiday Benefit Concert for the ‘Kids’ Closet’
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Holiday Benefit Concert for the Kids’ Closet of Duluth happened Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary Church. The concert is organized by the Dougherty family and included performances of holiday songs from the Twin Ports Tenors. Kids’ Closet of Duluth helps families with children who are in need of warm winter clothing as well as clothing fit for school.
FOX 21 Online
2nd Annual Christmas Craft & Vendor Show
DULUTH, Minn. – Across town was another gathering of vendors, the Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, held at Clyde Iron Works. Put on by Glitterati Events, this is the second time the event has occurred. More than 50 vendors were in attendance spanning across two floors, showcasing their homemade products such as clothes, candles, jewelry, and art.
FOX 21 Online
Give a Gift By Participating in ‘Make Every Child Smile’ Toy Drive
DULUTH, Minn.–While many people are out shopping for loved ones, there’s an opportunity to be the ultimate Secret Santa with the ‘Make Every Child Smile’ toy drive. Organizer, Mike Letica, tells us it a way to make sure kids in Duluth have something to unwrap over the holidays. There’s no income restrictions or sign-up requirements.
FOX 21 Online
‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’ To Open On Island Lake
ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The co-owners of Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park are expanding with a new restaurant on Island Lake called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar. The menu will be similar to Lake Ave.’s, but the vibe will be centered around the Northwoods. Click the video above to see the progress of the new location, which is expected to open in early 2023.
FOX 21 Online
Students Uncover the Past Through Pine Trees
DULUTH, Minn — Today at Duluth Makerspace, there was much activity, and it was all about dead tree stumps and what we can learn from them. A group of college students from both UMD and Fond du Lac Community College collected centuries-old red pine samples from Minnesota Point and Wisconsin Point. They then brought them to Makerspace to sand them down and identify their markings and tree rings. This is done through the science of dendrochronology and will teach them the stories of the trees.
FOX 21 Online
A New Year Dawns for the Duluth Hmong Community
DULUTH, Minn — Meanwhile in Duluth, community members gathered to celebrate the Hmong New Year. The free event was open to the public and was hosted at Coppertop Church. Traditional food was available after the hour long program where Hmong community members performed traditional New Year songs, dances, and even a clothing show.
northernnewsnow.com
Two quick rounds of snow this week
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with lows falling into the single digits above and below zero. There will be increasing clouds early tomorrow morning. WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have a shortwave trough move through...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police: Worker Falls 50 Feet To Death At Fraser Shipyards
SUPERIOR, Wis. –The Superior Police Department is investigating an employee death at Fraser Shipyards. The 64-year-old unidentified man from Watertown, Wisconsin was pronounced dead on scene after falling off a ship about 50 feet to the ground, according to Bradley Jago, police information officer. The accident was reported around...
FOX 21 Online
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Northern Stars Put Up Six in Shutout Win
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Northern Stars hosted the Northern Tier Stars, Monday evening at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Northern Stars found the net six times and held Northern Tier to none, earning the 6-0 shutout win. Duluth will next face off with Duluth Marshall, Saturday at 4 PM.
willmarradio.com
Two Teens Dead in Northern MN Crash
(Holyoke, MN) -- Two teen siblings from northeastern Minnesota are the victims of a deadly weekend crash in Carlton County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth hit some snow and ice at a curve on Highway 23, lost control and crashed into the ditch. State troopers say Tuura and his passenger - 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura of Barnum - died at the scene Saturday morning. The report shows they weren't wearing seat belts and that alcohol was not involved. A Go Fund Me page says Kaden and Aubrey were brother and sister.
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
FOX 21 Online
No. 8 UMD Women’s Hockey Forces Split over No. 1 Ohio State
DULUTH, Minn.- The No.8 ranked UMD women’s hockey team earned a thrilling 5-4 overtime win against No.1 Ohio State at AMSOIL Arena, Saturday night. Clara Van Wieren posted two goals on the night, including the eventual game winner. The Bulldogs will be back in action, Friday at home against...
FOX 21 Online
Mountain Iron-Buhl Football Battles in Historic End to their Season
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team battled Spring Grove for the 9-man State Championship title at U.S. Bank Stadium, Saturday morning, in their first state title appearance in 50 years. The Rangers fell behind 19-0 after the first quarter, but would respond with two touchdowns in the second by...
FOX 21 Online
Carlton Girls Basketball Falls in Home Opener
CARLTON, Minn.- The Carlton girls basketball team dropped to 1-1 on the season after falling 41-30, Monday night at home. The Bulldogs will hit the road, Thursday taking on Silver Bay. Tip off is set for 6:30 PM.
Comments / 0