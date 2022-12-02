ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Laurencia Genest
3d ago

this sounds like a good idea. unfortunately it has to happen due to all the shooting, stabbing and vehicular attacks going on. we have to keep our children safe.

NBC Philadelphia

Michael Nutter on Why Philadelphia's 2023 Elections Are All About Crime

Having spent eight years as mayor preceded by 14 years as a member of City Council, Michael Nutter understands what it takes to get elected in Philadelphia. He also understands the various constituencies seeking to have their voices heard at City Hall. In a wide-ranging discussion with the Philadelphia Business...
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA

Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
Fairfield Sun Times

America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly

This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
NBC Philadelphia

Police ID Man Wanted for Attempted Murder, Robbery, Carjacking Across 3 Pa. Counties

Police have identified a man wanted in connection to an attempted murder, carjacking, robbery and attempted robbery in Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties. On Sunday, around 8 p.m., a man, identified by police as 22-year-old Zahkee Austin of Philadelphia, approached a 41-year-old man on Germantown and West Hunting Park avenues, police said.
NBC Philadelphia

Jim's South St. Reveals Extent of Damage After Fire Closed Popular Cheesesteak Shop

One of the most well-known places for a cheesesteak in Philadelphia is still out of commission after a fire tore through the South Street shop five months ago. Jim’s South St. cheesesteak and hoagie shop revealed the extent of damage with photos posted on their Twitter account Saturday. “As...
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Boy Shot Dead After Attending NJ Birthday Party Identified

A teenage boy was shot and killed after attending a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday night, authorities said. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez announced Sunday detectives are investigating the shooting that took the life of the 14-year-old boy. Police received...
NBC Philadelphia

Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits

Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
PennLive.com

Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census

Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
WGAL

Police investigation in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Woman Arrested for Trespass in Perkiomen

PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 49-year-old Pottstown woman was arrested Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) at 2:06 p.m. by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged simple trespass, after troopers determined she violated a protection-from-abuse order obtained against her by a former boyfriend, a Merion Lane resident. The male victim, who was not identified by name or age, had called 9-1-1 dispatchers for assistance.
abc27.com

New information released in Lancaster County homicide

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
philadelphiaweekly.com

35 Best Brunch Spots in Philadelphia: Bottomless Mimosas, BYO Omelets, & More!

Is there anything better than a decadent brunch spread packed with savory dishes, bottomless mimosas, and wholesome chats with friends? Whether you’re recovering from a night out or meeting family in town, it always manages to hit the spot. Let’s dive into the 21 best brunch options in Philadelphia!
Lancaster Farming

The Surprising History of Women Disguising Themselves as Soldiers in the Civil War

LANCASTER, Pa. — If author Dominish Miller were to tell you she’s a librarian, you would have no reason to doubt her. At her recent Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum presentation in Lancaster County, she addressed the annual membership meeting of the Lebanon Valley Associates on Nov. 10 to talk about “Women At War: The Female Soldiers of the American Civil War and Those That Wished They Were.”

