Laurencia Genest
3d ago
this sounds like a good idea. unfortunately it has to happen due to all the shooting, stabbing and vehicular attacks going on. we have to keep our children safe.
NBC Philadelphia
Michael Nutter on Why Philadelphia's 2023 Elections Are All About Crime
Having spent eight years as mayor preceded by 14 years as a member of City Council, Michael Nutter understands what it takes to get elected in Philadelphia. He also understands the various constituencies seeking to have their voices heard at City Hall. In a wide-ranging discussion with the Philadelphia Business...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA
Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
Fairfield Sun Times
America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
NBC Philadelphia
Police ID Man Wanted for Attempted Murder, Robbery, Carjacking Across 3 Pa. Counties
Police have identified a man wanted in connection to an attempted murder, carjacking, robbery and attempted robbery in Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties. On Sunday, around 8 p.m., a man, identified by police as 22-year-old Zahkee Austin of Philadelphia, approached a 41-year-old man on Germantown and West Hunting Park avenues, police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Jim's South St. Reveals Extent of Damage After Fire Closed Popular Cheesesteak Shop
One of the most well-known places for a cheesesteak in Philadelphia is still out of commission after a fire tore through the South Street shop five months ago. Jim’s South St. cheesesteak and hoagie shop revealed the extent of damage with photos posted on their Twitter account Saturday. “As...
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Boy Shot Dead After Attending NJ Birthday Party Identified
A teenage boy was shot and killed after attending a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday night, authorities said. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez announced Sunday detectives are investigating the shooting that took the life of the 14-year-old boy. Police received...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
NBC Philadelphia
There's a Cheaper (or Even Free) Way to Get to NYC, Atlantic City Over Holidays
Looking to soak in the holiday spirit in New York or down the Jersey Shore? New Jersey Transit is "Dashing Through With Savings" to ensure you and your family can travel for less. Younger children can even ride for free into the New Year. Here's a look at some of...
WGAL
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Falcon Treated for Injury in Wayne After Nesting for 10 Years in Downtown Harrisburg, has Died
A falcon nesting in downtown Harrisburg for more than a decade, recently treated for a dislocated shoulder at Radnor Veterinary Hospital in Wayne, has died, writes Amy Marchiano for the Republican & Herald in Pottsville, as reported in yahoo.com. The 13-year-old female peregrine falcon was treated by Dr. Len Donato...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Woman Arrested for Trespass in Perkiomen
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 49-year-old Pottstown woman was arrested Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) at 2:06 p.m. by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged simple trespass, after troopers determined she violated a protection-from-abuse order obtained against her by a former boyfriend, a Merion Lane resident. The male victim, who was not identified by name or age, had called 9-1-1 dispatchers for assistance.
abc27.com
New information released in Lancaster County homicide
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
philadelphiaweekly.com
35 Best Brunch Spots in Philadelphia: Bottomless Mimosas, BYO Omelets, & More!
Is there anything better than a decadent brunch spread packed with savory dishes, bottomless mimosas, and wholesome chats with friends? Whether you’re recovering from a night out or meeting family in town, it always manages to hit the spot. Let’s dive into the 21 best brunch options in Philadelphia!
Philadelphia caretaker sentenced to decades in prison for killing toddler
Tianna Parks, a Philadelphia babysitter who admitted to killing King Hill, 2, and dumping his body in a pile of trash bags was sentenced Thursday to 12 to 30 years in prison.
Lancaster Farming
The Surprising History of Women Disguising Themselves as Soldiers in the Civil War
LANCASTER, Pa. — If author Dominish Miller were to tell you she’s a librarian, you would have no reason to doubt her. At her recent Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum presentation in Lancaster County, she addressed the annual membership meeting of the Lebanon Valley Associates on Nov. 10 to talk about “Women At War: The Female Soldiers of the American Civil War and Those That Wished They Were.”
