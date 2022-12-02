ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Police Officer Killed In Multi-Vehicle Westchester Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A police officer was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Westchester County .

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in Yonkers on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass.

The sergeant, who was on-duty in an unmarked police vehicle, was traveling westbound on Tuckahoe Road when a BMW sedan traveling eastbound "apparently lost control and crossed into the opposite lanes, striking the sergeant's vehicle, and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus," Yonkers Police said.

The officer was pronounced dead at a local area trauma center after being transported there in critical condition, said police.

The operator of the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and several of the approximately 30 passengers were treated at the scene for apparent minor injuries, according to police.

The identity of the officer has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Yonkers Officer Hit By Car In Chase For Trio Wanted For NYC Carjacking

A police officer in Westchester County was struck by a car during a chase for three suspects wanted for carjacking in New York City. On Sunday, Dec. 4, around 3:15 p.m., police in Yonkers responded to the area of Point Street and Ravine Avenue, where an occupied vehicle wanted in connection with the carjacking was seen, according to Yonkers Police.
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Meriden Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers

A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year. New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
Daily Voice

Police: Fair Lawn DWI Pursuit Ends In Paramus Crash

An intoxicated driver crashed in Paramus during a brief Fair Lawn police pursuit, authorities said. Officer Brad Pindyck tried to pull over the Mercedes Benz on Paramus Road after it passed him twice at slow speeds on eastbound Route 4 near Saddle River Road around midnight Saturday, Dec. 3, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
Daily Voice

Police: Drunken NJ TRANSIT Passenger Hospitalized After Furious Fight

A drunk and disorderly bus passenger was arrested after he assaulted Hasbrouck Heights police officers who responded to the driver's call for help, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT driver stopped the bus at Baldwin Avenue and Boulevard after Eloy Ulloa, 39, of Clifton became persistently disruptive around noontime Saturday, Dec. 3, Police Sgt. John Behr said.
Daily Voice

Police Offering Cash Reward For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old In New Rochelle

Police are offering members of the public a cash reward for anyone with information regarding the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by New York State Crime Stoppers for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Stamford resident Mtayari Dixon, according to New Rochelle Police.
Daily Voice

Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal

Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
Daily Voice

45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague. Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business

The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business. Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Daily Voice

SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed In Mahopac For Stealing Mail, Checks, Credit Cards: Police

Three suspects have been charged with stealing mail out of mailboxes in the Hudson Valley, as well as possessing stolen checks and credit cards, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after midnight, police were contacted by a resident who spotted a suspicious vehicle stealing mail in Carmel in the area of West Lake Boulevard (Route 33), according to Carmel Police.
Daily Voice

NJ Attorney General: Agitated Paterson Man Seized By Police Died Of Drug OD

UPDATE: An agitated suspect who died while being taken into custody by Paterson police was the victim of a drug overdose, authorities said. The autopsy results were among the evidence reviewed by a grand jury that found police bore no responsibility for the death of Jose Gonzalez, 41, on Oct. 2, 2021, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced on Monday, Dec. 5.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
419K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy