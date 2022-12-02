Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to winterize your car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. One way to make sure you're prepared for possible winter weather in North Carolina is to winterize your car. WXII went to Twin City Automotive to find out the best ways to stay safe on the roads as...
WXII 12
'It was a criminal attack': Gov. Roy Cooper says after power outage attacks in Moore Co.
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper addressed the mass power outages in Moore County Monday afternoon after a state of emergency was issued over the weekend. That’s after a group of people vandalized and shot at the county’s power equipment, causing physical damage at two power substations.
Comments / 0