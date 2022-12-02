Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
KOLO TV Reno
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Rural Housing will be opening its Section 8 Housing wait list on Dec. 9. The list will remain open until Dec. 16 and covers all counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Bike Project donations become Christmas presents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Do you have an unused child’s bike sitting around your home?. You can turn it into a Christmas gift for a deserving boy or girl and you don’t need to make any possible needed repairs. The Reno Bike Project and Catholic Charities of Northern...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers decorate Veterans home for holiday season
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The goal was spreading holiday cheer for local veterans. Volunteers from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989, along with Home Depot employees from Reno and Carson City stores came by the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home on Monday to set up Christmas decorations. “It’s something that...
2news.com
Area Families in Need Receive Holiday Food Baskets in Reno
Catholic Charities helped give away 1,000 holiday baskets to deserving families at St. Vincent's Food Pantry on Monday. The families, who were pre-registered for the event, received the 'Holiday Spirit Food Baskets' at the food pantry on East 4th Street. Baskets include frozen ham or turkey, instant mashed potatoes, pancake...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Adult Dental Day at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -LIBERTY Dental Plan and Community Health Alliance have partnered to bring free oral healthcare to adults who are uninsured or in need. Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis. The event takes place at the Community Health Alliance Sparks location on Oddie Boulevard.
Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home
A Reno charter school is celebrating the completion and sale of its 10th student-built home. This hands-on learning opportunity has been a hallmark of the high school's 20-year history. The post Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916
Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
nevadabusiness.com
Construction Accelerates at Tolles Development’s Hyatt Place at the Summit Mall
Construction at Tolles Development’s marquee hospitality property, Hyatt Place at Summit Mall, is on pace to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 as foundation and grading work have finished at the site adjacent to The Summit Reno Mall. The project, led by Tolles Development with their project partners Pelzer Hospitality Canyon Construction and Azul Hospitality, will add additional hotel capacity for visitors looking for quick access to Lake Tahoe ski destinations as well as Reno’s growing business and entertainment options.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities begins giving out holiday food baskets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Vincent’s Food Pantry in Reno has started giving away its annual holiday food baskets. The nonprofit expects to give away more than 3,000 over the next week. You can pick one up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for lunch at...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for December 2
Several schools are closed or delayed for Friday, December 2. All Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay within the Washoe County School District. Winter bus stops are in effect. All Storey County District schools are on a snow day dangerous driving conditions. All Douglas County School District schools...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has released a statement regarding the departure of Fire Chief Mark Lawson:. “Late last week, the City of Sparks received information affecting newly appointed Fire Chief Mark Lawson’s continued employment with the City of Sparks. Based on this information, Manager Neil Krutz asked for and received Chief Lawson’s resignation.”
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
kunr.org
Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input
The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
scitechdaily.com
Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells
Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Former Tahoe Biltmore to become Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The former Tahoe Biltmore will become the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, officials announced Monday. Hilton on Monday said it had entered a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to bring the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Crystal Bay and Incline Village on Tahoe’s North Shore.
2news.com
‘Dream Christmas’ Provides Meals For Families In Need
It's the 8th year the ‘Dream Christmas’ Mobile Caravan delivered free holiday meals around Carson City. The next drop-off event is on December 10 in Gardnerville and Carson City.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 5, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Road controls are in effect for Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 this morning as a winter weather advisory has taken over for the winter storm warning in effect across the Greater Lake Tahoe area. There may be an additional 6-12 inches falling between now and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
