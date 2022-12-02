Read full article on original website
Participate In MnDOT’s “Name A Snowplow” Contest
MINNESOTA — MnDOT is asking for the public’s assistance in helping participate in the annual, “Name a Snowplow” contest. They’re looking to give a name to 8 different snowplows across the state, one for each district MnDOT covers. All you have to do is come up with a creative phrase or pun and submit your idea on the agency’s website.
THC Edibles In Minnesota: Board Of Pharmacy Filing Lawsuit Against Edibles Makers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday will announce at a news conference it is filing a civil lawsuit against edibles manufacturers and retailers that will allege they have violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws. A news conference is planned for 1 p.m....
Recounts for Two Legislative Districts in the Northland Begin
DULUTH, Minn. –It’s been nearly a full month since Northland voters went to the polls to vote in the mid-term election. The votes have all been tabulated and the results have been announced. However, recounts began in two very close legislative races, 3A and 3B, got underway. The...
