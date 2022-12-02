Read full article on original website
Poschman: Mrs. Grant an Aspen institution
I was saddened to hear of the passing of one of Aspen’s extraordinary and beloved first grade teachers. Eugenia Grant was a one-woman literary institution at Aspen Elementary School. Mrs. Grant taught many of us to read. I remember the moment distinctly. Working through the mild adventures of Dick, Jane, Sally and Spot, I haltingly sounded out the letters and fragments of words for her.
Rogers: Lessons learned from experience
To my shame, I missed word of Klaus Obermeyer’s 103rd birthday until too late. I’m still some number of handshakes and conversations away from the tip that would have led to the party Friday at Obermeyer HQ. One or a hundred of those, who knows, does it matter? At least one short, bottom line, bane of an editor’s life. Even or especially a new editor’s.
Veazy III: Go American instead of foreign
I read in the local Aspen press that Aspen Skiing Co. CEO Mike Kaplan’s money-making strategy for ski bucks is to go full steam ahead for foreign held dollars instead of going all out for our American domestic consumer at home dollars. Our country is tightening up on everything...
Milias: What are they hiding?
Everyone is talking about subsidized housing. Everyone except the city of Aspen and APCHA. Despite it being a City Council priority, they refuse to discuss it. It’s just build more, anywhere, at any cost. And, APCHA, despite the well-intended community volunteers who serve on its board, is stuck in...
Grauer: I never asked for that
In defending its use of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong as a “celebrity” in a pickleball fund-raising event, the Aspen Education Foundation has misrepresented my position. The foundation wrote to The Times, “After a (my) letter to the editor suggested that our donors return their money, they refused.”
