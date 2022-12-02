Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
LIST: Holiday events in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Christmas time in the capital area! Here is a list of holiday events happening in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. What: Baton Rouge families are invited to take photos with Santa, eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate, watch movies on the big screen, and see the snow.
brproud.com
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
brproud.com
EBR residents to soon pay more for garbage pickup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The price to get your trash picked up may soon cost you more. The East Baton Rouge Metro council is looking to renew their contract with Republic Services, that includes when and how much that will cost. The current monthly fee is $23. The options include:
brproud.com
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
brproud.com
Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries to donate numerous toys, supplies to Salvation Army
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Christmas season, officials across the Bayou State are finding multiple ways to spread holiday cheer. A state agency that is participating in a series of such events is the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF). LDWF says this week it’s planning to...
brproud.com
250 families need a sponsor for Christmas – Here’s how to help
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge nonprofit is struggling to meet the growing needs of families this year and many families could go without for the holidays. Nearly 250 families are still without a sponsor for this Christmas. Catholic Charities said they need your help to make this season special for those who need it most.
brproud.com
Traffic: Crash causes congestion on Bluebonnet
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Monday, December 5 crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near World Ministry Avenue. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
brproud.com
Call Santa Claus with new Santa Hotline in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new Santa Hotline offers children and parents the opportunity to call and leave a message for Santa Claus. LUS Fiber announced the new Santa Hotline on Facebook. Children and parents can call (337) 534-GIFT (4438) to hear a message from Santa Claus and to...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police offer December Concealed Handgun Permit Class
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents must have a Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) to carry in the state, and the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is offering a course to assist interested and eligible residents. Such individuals can register to attend the Saturday, December 17 Concealed Handgun...
brproud.com
Volunteers, donations in need for 250 Baton Rouge families this Christmas, organization says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) is searching for more volunteers and donors to help over 200 families this Christmas. The organization says it matches donor families, businesses, and organizations with families in need for Community Christmas. “The need this year...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
brproud.com
New Roads kicks off Christmas season with holiday concert
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — New Roads has added a pleasant musical twist to a tradition that was temporarily forsaken due to COVID restrictions. The city has returned to its pre-coronavirus custom of celebrating the holiday season as a united community, but this year they’ve done so with an added bonus: a Christmas concert.
brproud.com
Dive team pulls truck out of pond in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck was found in a pond. EBRSO says the truck “went into a pond on Foster Rd. near Celia Ave.”. The EBRSO Dive Team is taking the truck out of the pond.
brproud.com
No one injured after car hits low cable lines Monday, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a car hitting a low-hanging cable line on Monday. The incident was reported on Antioch Road and the sheriff’s office says the line will be fixed shortly. Emergency officials say no injuries were reported. Traffic is being diverted due to the lines being down.
brproud.com
Metairie man found wandering LSU Lab School grounds early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, state leaders have prioritized measures meant to increase campus safety within Louisiana’s K-12 schools. This was demonstrated in early October, when the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Department of Education collaborated to analyze and discuss upgrades to school safety measures.
brproud.com
Crash results in lane blockage, congestion along I-12 East near Juban Road exit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-12 East near the Juban Road exit Sunday (December 4) evening. As of 9 p.m., DOTD says the two left lanes are blocked on I-12 East before Juban...
brproud.com
Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana child welfare employees gave light to what they say are major issues at the state agency in a recent survey. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) child welfare employees said they’re not being paid enough, cited added caseloads and “unrealistic expectations,” and feel a lack of support from supervisors and managers.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Highland Road at Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are reporting a Sunday (December4) evening crash on Highland Road at Siegen Lane. The incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish authorities praise community for contributions to ‘Christmas Crusade’ charity effort
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – During the cold winter months, warm hearts abound. This is illustrated by the uptick in generosity during the holiday season. According to one study, 30 percent of annual giving occurs in December. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) acknowledged local efforts in this regard...
brproud.com
2 teens shot, sent to hospital in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported on Timberside Drive. The police say two juveniles were shot and injured. Emergency officials say two teenagers were sent to the hospital. This is...
Comments / 0