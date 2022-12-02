While in Paris, Texas, Shangela stopped into the newly opened T.J. Maxx, as Maxxinistas are wont to do when home for the holidays. A high school friend by the name of Andrea who works at the store ran up and said, “Oh my gosh, Shangela! My 86-year-old grandma called me and told me that she loves you on the show.”Shangela has been a standout on three different seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but the show in question here is Dancing with the Stars. In the season finale that aired late last month, Shangela placed fourth. Grandma Virginia’s fanfare hit next...

