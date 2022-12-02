Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Large-scale emergency training in Door County this week
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be prepared to see a lot of emergency responders at work in Door County Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9. A large-scale training exercise is planned at the Door County Justice Center on Duluth Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Door County Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Incident Management Team, and a number of emergency response agencies -- local, state and federal -- will be taking part in the drill.
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
whbl.com
Plymouth Entrepreneur is Prize Winner at Business Launch Event
A Plymouth man, whose business idea is to turn a problem into a product, was awarded second place in the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch event hosted by New North, which fosters collaboration among private and public sectors in 18 Northeastern Wisconsin Counties. Tyler Rezachek, who also took second place in...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
Fox11online.com
Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
spectrumnews1.com
Fond du Lac eyes revitalization plans for future of downtown
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sam Meyer has seen a lot of change in downtown Fond du Lac in the two decades that his State Farm agency has operated there. Fond du Lac is looking at revitalization plans for North Main Street and its Riverwalk on the west side of downtown.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
whbl.com
Child Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall at Plymouth High Saturday
A 20-month-old Plymouth area child was seriously injured in a 2-story fall on Saturday. Identified on a GoFundMe page as “Cainan”, his family was at Plymouth High School to support Cainan’s brother in a wrestling tournament at the school on Saturday when he reportedly fell more than 15 feet down a stairwell.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: An electric car with a powerful difference
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”. An American company is jumping on the electric-vehicle bandwagon. Their sporty design has gull-wing doors, a futuristic interior and... propellers?!. Brad Spakowitz introduces you to the latest electric car and the latest flying car...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating dead dog found near dumpsters
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead dog in Oshkosh. On Dec. 2, at about 4 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Staff found a dead dog behind the business. The pup was next to the dumpsters.
NBC26
Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
Hyvee's largest location brings hundreds of jobs to Ashwaubenon
The new Ashwaubenon Hyvee has brought around 600 jobs to the area. It's the company's largest location out of over 300 stores.
kz1043.com
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
WBAY Green Bay
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shawano, WI
The city of Shawano and Shawano Lake were all named after Sawanoh, the Menominee Chief, who led the tribe living near the lake east of Green Bay. The lumber industry in this city in Shawano County was the primary source of growth for the town in its early years, and the waterways became the means of efficient transport of logs back then.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Southwest High School performs ‘Bring It On’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Southwest High School is back presenting Bring It On. Senior Isac Rios, who plays Steven, says the hard work and dedication of every single individual makes it all the more reason to come out and see the show. “Dedicated workers all over the...
WBAY Green Bay
Medical examiner, stepdad testify about children’s murders at Beyer trial
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, prospective jurors were asked if they could handle the graphic photos and testimony that would come up in Matthew Beyer’s trial for the murders of his two young children. Monday, the third day of the trial and the second day of testimony,...
seehafernews.com
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
wearegreenbay.com
One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
