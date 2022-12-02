Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Murdering His Girlfriend

Tulsa Police need your help finding a murder suspect who they believe is armed and dangerous. Homicide detectives are looking for Isaias Torres, Jr. in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

The family of Monica DeLeon said she leaves behind three children.

"They didn't know what happened to their mom last night. They didn't know where she was because she had left. And when they woke up they didn't know what happened," said Cassandra Valladolid, Monica's sister.

News On 6's Reagan Ledbetter tells us how the suspect's parents tried to save the victim's life.