wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Mayor Duggan will use emergency powers to fund city’s paratransit services
Mayor Mike Duggan promised Monday to use his emergency powers to continue paratransit services after federal officials said the City of Detroit violated the law with its current plan. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Detroit City Council voted...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
Detroit News
Detroit Police to give officers beanbag shotguns, revamp crisis operations
Detroit — In the wake of recent high-profile incidents involving Detroit Police officers using fatal force during encounters with people suffering from mental illnesses, Chief James White said he will centralize the police department's crisis intervention operations and arm cops with new less-than-lethal weapons. The new nonlethal tools will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Southfield police looking for 1 of 3 men involved in high-speed chase -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 men arrested, 1 on the run after leading Southfield police on chase in stolen car. Police are looking for one of three men who...
MSP investigating after young couple shot at on Southfield Freeway; troopers recover illegal gun from victims’ vehicle
The Southfield Freeway is closed on Detroit’s northwest side as Michigan State Police investigate a felonious assault Monday afternoon. Authorities have not released any details about the incident, but Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with backups.
Detroit News
Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park
A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
Feds: Novi man used identities of prison inmates to file false unemployment claims
(CBS DETROIT) - A Novi was sentenced after authorities say he filed fraudulent unemployment claims using the identities of prison inmates, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.Federal officials say Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 57 months in prison. He is ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $423,435."Unemployment insurance is designed to help those in need," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a press release. "This case is another example of my office's commitment to ensuring that people who abuse the system pay the consequences."Court records show...
These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court
The Brady-Giglio list is named after a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that require police departments and prosecutors to divulge evidence that could help the defense
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
Police investigate after woman found fatally shot on Pontiac sidewalk
(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old woman was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Pontiac on Sunday.At about 4:22 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies were called to the 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. on reports of shots fired.Police say when deputies arrived they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the location of the woman's residence is unclear at this time, but she is believed to have ties to Pontiac and Detroit.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. All tips will remain anonymous. There is a reward of up to 2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
michiganradio.org
Stellantis to pay fine for air quality violations at Detroit assembly plant
The state of Michigan has finalized a consent agreement with Stellantis over air quality violations at a factory in Detroit where the company makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The factory site had long been an engine plant for Chrysler. The company now known as Stellantis announced a multibillion dollar investment in Detroit in 2019 and converted the factory to build SUVs.
Detroit police: man, woman considered 'armed and dangerous' after carjacking teen on city's east side
The search is on for a man and woman who are considered to be armed and dangerous after carjacking a 19-year-old man on Detroit’s east side last month.
fox2detroit.com
Family of 7 loses everything in fire • Ethnic intimidation in Bloomfield Township • Falling gas prices
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
Police commission denies unpaid suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed
The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS it
A master of impersonation, Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page created a social media account named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and raised funds with GoFundMe. Page opened a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018 with Page as the only signatory on the account. A complaint was filed with the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in April 2020 alleging that Page was impersonating Black Lives Matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio arrested Sir Maejor Page, a.k.a. Tyree Conyers-Page of Toledo, Ohio. Judge James R. Knepp II in Ohio banned Page from fundraising. Page continues to solicit funds via Cash App on Twitter from loyal followers using his adoptive mother's accounts.
Detroit News
Detroiters fear concrete plants will block Riverwalk, be 'catastrophic to neighborhoods'
Detroit — Residents are pushing back on plans to develop two concrete crushing and mixing plants, fearing operations at a proposed southwest Detroit facility could be fatal to their neighborhood urban farms and hurt the quality of life and, in the other instance, block a portion of the popular Detroit Riverwalk.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Drifting, stunt driving scene takes over at 7 Mile, Greenfield in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit entrepreneur and musical artist Krizpy Boi was on the way home from the studio late Sunday night when he saw a group of cars doing donuts and drifting at the intersection of Seven Mile and Greenfield. "We (were) there so we parked at the coney...
