fox2detroit.com

Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
fox2detroit.com

14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
Detroit News

Detroit Police to give officers beanbag shotguns, revamp crisis operations

Detroit — In the wake of recent high-profile incidents involving Detroit Police officers using fatal force during encounters with people suffering from mental illnesses, Chief James White said he will centralize the police department's crisis intervention operations and arm cops with new less-than-lethal weapons. The new nonlethal tools will...
Detroit News

Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park

A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
CBS Detroit

Feds: Novi man used identities of prison inmates to file false unemployment claims

(CBS DETROIT) - A Novi was sentenced after authorities say he filed fraudulent unemployment claims using the identities of prison inmates, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.Federal officials say Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 57 months in prison. He is ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $423,435."Unemployment insurance is designed to help those in need," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a press release. "This case is another example of my office's commitment to ensuring that people who abuse the system pay the consequences."Court records show...
CBS Detroit

Police investigate after woman found fatally shot on Pontiac sidewalk

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old woman was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Pontiac on Sunday.At about 4:22 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies were called to the 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. on reports of shots fired.Police say when deputies arrived they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the location of the woman's residence is unclear at this time, but she is believed to have ties to Pontiac and Detroit.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. All tips will remain anonymous. There is a reward of up to 2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
michiganradio.org

Stellantis to pay fine for air quality violations at Detroit assembly plant

The state of Michigan has finalized a consent agreement with Stellantis over air quality violations at a factory in Detroit where the company makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The factory site had long been an engine plant for Chrysler. The company now known as Stellantis announced a multibillion dollar investment in Detroit in 2019 and converted the factory to build SUVs.
The Detroit Free Press

Police commission denies unpaid suspension of sergeant after Detroit woman killed

The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to deny the recommended unpaid suspension of a sergeant in charge of officers involved in the fatal November shooting of Ki'Azia Miller. The board spent nearly four hours discussing proposed unpaid suspensions of Detroit officers in a closed session. Ultimately, the board disagreed with Detroit Police Chief James White's recommendation to suspend Sgt. Marvin Anthony of the 12th Precinct without pay for his involvement in the incident that led...
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Grass Roots News

Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS it

A master of impersonation, Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page created a social media account named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and raised funds with GoFundMe. Page opened a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018 with Page as the only signatory on the account. A complaint was filed with the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in April 2020 alleging that Page was impersonating Black Lives Matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio arrested Sir Maejor Page, a.k.a. Tyree Conyers-Page of Toledo, Ohio. Judge James R. Knepp II in Ohio banned Page from fundraising. Page continues to solicit funds via Cash App on Twitter from loyal followers using his adoptive mother's accounts.

