Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
ALDOT plans to move forward with Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organizations today announced that the Alabama Department of Transportation will move forward with the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project, prior to knowing the results of outstanding applications for federal Mega Grant and Bridge Investment Program funding. In a...
WALA-TV FOX10
102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor honored in Hawaii ahead of remembrance ceremony
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Pearl Harbor attack survivor Ira “Ike” Schab got a hero’s welcome on Friday. KHNL/KGMB reports the Oregon resident returned to Honolulu for the 81st-anniversary commemoration of the attack. The Pacific Fleet band and honor guard greeted Schab as he got off a Hawaiian...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle
(Gray News) – The Salvation Army received an early and rare Christmas gift in one of the red kettles in Iowa. According to the nonprofit organization, a donor dropped a 1983 gold Canadian Elizabeth II mint-condition coin with a face value of $50 in the kettle. The coin is...
Comments / 1