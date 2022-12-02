Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
John Cook calls Nebraska's morning NCAA Tournament match 'ridiculous'
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is disappointed the Huskers' NCAA Tournament match Thursday will be played in the morning. The Sweet 16 match against Oregon begins at 11 a.m. eastern in Louisville, Kentucky. That means fans back in Nebraska will have to try to get to a TV at 10 a.m. The match will be on ESPNU.
Kearney Hub
Memorial Stadium’s scanned ticket totals hit new lows late in season
LINCOLN — While Memorial Stadium’s sellout streak remains alive for another year, the strain of Nebraska football’s six consecutive losing seasons took a significant toll on gate attendance during the 2022 season. For the first time since the World-Herald started requesting the numbers, the scanned ticket total...
Kearney Hub
Recruiting: Arnold Barnes decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN - Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class took another hit on Monday when New Orleans Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes announced his decommitment from the Huskers. "In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska. I've decided to take a step back and open my recruiting...
Kearney Hub
How to watch Nebraska's Sweet 16 match on Thursday
Nebraska’s NCAA Sweet 16 match in the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday will start at 10 a.m. and be televised on ESPNU. The seventh-ranked Huskers will play No. 9 Oregon at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. In the other regional semifinal in Louisville, Baylor will take on...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska women knock off No. 20 Maryland for first time in program history
The Nebraska women's basketball team began a tough Big Ten conference schedule looking for an upset over an opponent the program's never beat: No. 20 Maryland. And an upset is what the Huskers would earn with a 90-67 victory behind a 29-point performance from Jaz Shelley and a huge fourth quarter.
Kearney Hub
'Things were supposed to get better': Former Lincoln Police officers say department, city leadership enabled wrongdoing for years
Before she filed her first charge of discrimination against the city that employed her for nearly 10 years, Angela Sands says she knew how her tenure at the Lincoln Police Department would end. "I knew it was going to ruin my career when I did it," she told the Journal...
