Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago: 'Surprise!'
Brandon Frankel said wife Gabourey Sidibe "finally spilled the beans" on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe is a married woman — and has been for over a year! The Oscar nominee, 39, revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday that she married fiancé Brandon Frankel, who was in the studio audience during the talk show appearance. After detailing the proposal story (they got engaged in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app), Sidibe explained, "The thing about weddings is I don't like them....
George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet
George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors
The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Adam Sandler Says He Feels Old Recovering from Hip Surgery: I'm 'Unable to Tie My Own Shoe'
The actor, 56, has been recovering from a hip surgery in September, and was previously using a cane for mobility Adam Sandler is sharing an update on his recovery from hip surgery. The Uncut Gems star spoke to PageSix at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City and revealed that although his recovery is going well, it's made him feel old. "It's only painful to say out loud," Sandler joked to the outlet. "I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged,...
John Travolta Remembers Kirstie Alley After Her Death: 'One of the Most Special Relationships'
Kirstie Alley died Monday at 71 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, her children announced John Travolta is reflecting on his friendship with Kirstie Alley following her death Monday. Alley died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her Instagram page. Reacting to the loss, Travolta shared a stunning throwback photo of Alley and added another of them smiling at one another. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he said of the late actress. Added Travolta:...
Why Kirstie Alley Always Loved John Travolta, in Her Own Words: 'The Greatest Love of My Life'
Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at age 71, starred with John Travolta in 1989's Look Who's Talking and two sequels Kirstie Alley said before her death that John Travolta was the love of her life. The actress, who died at age 71 on Monday after a recent cancer diagnosis, starred alongside Travolta in 1989's Look Who's Talking, plus two sequels: Look Who's Talking Too (1990) and Look Who's Talking Now (1993). And back in 2018, during her time on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., she revealed that she thought she...
Kate Middleton's Earthshot Prize Dress Is Available to Rent (Yes, the Actual Dress She Wore!)
The Princess of Wales sported a bright green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London while attending the second annual prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on Friday Kate Middleton's dress is up for grabs! The gown the Princess of Wales, 40, wore to the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday is available for rent, PEOPLE can confirm. Kate and Prince William ended their three-day visit to the United States by attending the second annual prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts. In keeping with the...
See How Christina Hall Transformed Pre-Teen Daughter Taylor's Bedroom: 'Coming Together'
Christina Hall shares her 12-year-old daughter with ex Tarek El Moussa Christina Hall is showing off her 12-year-old daughter's chic new space. On Saturday, the Christina in the Country star shared some glimpses of daughter Taylor's bedroom, which the HGTV personality has been doing some redecorating work on. The tween's space looks neat and peaceful in neutrals, with her name in big trendy lettering on the wall. "Taylor's room coming together 💕," the mom of three, 39, captioned the Instagram Reel. "She wanted white chevron walls with a swinging...
Nick Cannon Says He's 'on the Mend' After Being Hospitalized for Pneumonia
The 42-year-old television host said on Instagram Monday that he is "physically okay," but "spiritually broken" as he marks the one-year anniversary since the death of his son Zen, who died at 5 months from a rare form of brain cancer on Dec. 5, 2021 Nick Cannon is "on the mend" after a bout with pneumonia that sent him to the hospital over the weekend. The Masked Singer host, 42, was hospitalized one day after his tour stopped in New York City at Madison Square Garden for a...
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade.
Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party
Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
Idina Menzel Says She's 'On the Fence' About Elsa Having a 'Partner' If 'Frozen 3' Happens
"I would love her now — finally — in Frozen 3, to have a partner in life," Menzel tells PEOPLE Love is an open door — but Idina Menzel can't decide if Elsa should walk through it. The voice behind the iconic character, who has been open about her desire for a third entry in the beloved franchise, chatted all things Frozen with PEOPLE ahead of the release of her Disney+ documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? Should the popular Disney franchise ever become a trilogy, the...
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Travis Barker's Birthday in Tennessee, Including Huge Rental House
The reality star celebrated her husband’s 47th birthday with him in Walland, Tennessee Kourtney Kardashian is reminiscing about her Tennessee getaway with her husband! On Saturday, The Kardashians star, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Southern getaway with husband Travis Barker for his 47th birthday. "You're the only ten I see," she wrote alongside some picturesque photos from the trip. The Poosh founder also shared a closer look at the impressive lodge they stayed in on TikTok, revealing a huge "Happy Birthday Travis" banner through...
Jonathan Van Ness Opens Up About Recovery from Binge Eating Disorder: 'This Isn't Instantaneous'
"Healing and recovery is something that I think we're always in relationship with," Jonathan Van Ness tells PEOPLE, while discussing his partnership with Rakuten Jonathan Van Ness is still on a journey with his binge eating disorder, but tells PEOPLE that opening up about it was a key part in helping him heal. While discussing his new partnership with Rakuten recently, the Queer Eye star got candid about the work he's been doing to overcome a binge eating disorder, which he first revealed he'd been struggling with...
Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said
Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on...
Rebel Wilson Jokes Newborn Daughter Royce Is a 'Poopy Princess'
The Pitch Perfect star shares the excitement of becoming a new mom via surrogate: "It was years in the making" If 2020 was Rebel Wilson's "Year of Health," then 2022 might go down as the star's "Year of Surprises." The actress, 42, recently became a new mom to daughter Royce Lillian, born via surrogate, and fell in love with Ramona Agruma. Over a recent Zoom chat, Wilson, next starring in The Almond and the Seahorse, her first dramatic role, shared some of the discoveries that have come...
Hilary Duff Discusses Eating Disorder She Suffered at 17: 'It Was Horrifying'
"I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny,' " Hilary Duff said of facing an eating disorder at 17 as her acting career took off Hilary Duff is opening up about the anxieties of child stardom. The Disney Channel alum, 35, revealed that she struggled with a "horrifying" eating disorder for a year when she was 17 as she spoke to Women's Health Australia about how she overcame her body dysmorphia. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am...
Ted Danson and Cheers Cast Mourn Kirstie Alley: 'So Grateful for All the Times She Made Me Laugh'
Kirstie Alley died from cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE Ted Danson and members from the cast of Cheers are mourning former costar Kirstie Alley, who died of cancer on Monday at age 71, her children confirmed to PEOPLE. "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do," Danson said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I watched an old episode of Cheers." "It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants...
See Sweet Photos of Celebrity Kids Celebrating Their Birthdays in December 2022
Happy birthday, little ones! From Bianka and Saint to Arrow and Zeppelin, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month. Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Dec. 1. Ava Gad. Arrow and Zeppelin Ackles. Jensen and Danneel Harris Ackles' twins, daughter Arrow Rhodes and...
