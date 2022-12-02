Read full article on original website
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
hot969boston.com
Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?
Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island and walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
newbedfordguide.com
The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone
Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
Buzzards Bay ‘Dive Bar’ Will Give You Something for Your Lindsey’s Gift Card
The sudden closing of Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has left a lot of questions in its wake, not the least of which is what should people do with their unused gift cards?. One self-proclaimed “dive bar” in Buzzards Bay is offering up a little something in exchange for the...
nshoremag.com
North Shore Restaurants Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes
Unless you are spending the Christmas season in Italy, we can’t think of a better place to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes than here on the North Shore. Combine the freshest seafood around with a slate of talented chefs who are devoted to all things local, and it’s a recipe for an indulgent meal. From acclaimed chef-driven menus to a classic Italian feast available to go, read on for the top options this holiday season.
capeandislands.org
South Coast Rail opening new Freetown station
Top state and local officials held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Freetown train station on the South Coast, a key section in the decades-long effort to provide commuter rail service to New Bedford and Fall River. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were among the...
The Story Behind How Boston Gets Its Annual Christmas Tree
The history of Nova Scotia's Christmas tree that is given each year to the people of Boston holds a perfect holiday message. On December 6, 1917, two ships collided – one a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor, causing a catastrophic explosion that killed nearly 2,000 people and left hundreds critically injured and homeless.
2x Olympic medalist hosts ice-skating show in Providence
Two-time U.S. Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan hosted an ice-skating show at The Providence Rink on Sunday afternoon.
Mass. leaders hold ribbon-cutting at new Freetown MBTA station
Southern New Englanders will soon be able to take the train to Boston from a station close to home.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Escape Room With Cocktails Coming to Boston
If you consider yourself a Disney adult, or just simply are over 21 years of age and enjoy Disney, an experience is coming to Boston, MA, next year that you may want to go explore. Imagine stepping into a Disney movie while sipping on a delicious cocktail. You can be...
whdh.com
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
‘Just the way it was handled it’s not right’: North Shore pet owner react to vet’s abrupt closure
A Lynn veterinarian is abruptly shutting down. The North Shore Animal Hospital told its’ clients on Thursday they’ll soon need a new place to care for their pets. “I can’t mess with a dog with insulin, she needs it to stay alive, said Revere dog owner, Toni Depaolis.
ctexaminer.com
A Gilded Age Yacht Makes a Splash in Newport on its Way to Mystic
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Coronet, an 1885 schooner that crossed the Atlantic Ocean in just under 15 days, circumnavigated the globe several times, crossed Cape Horn from East to West, and traveled on prayer missions, is preparing for a shorter voyage: from Newport to the Mystic Seaport Museum shipyard, where she will undergo restoration for two to three years before setting sail across the globe.
Fall River Family of 5 Living in Camper After House Fire Left Them Homeless [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. Every holiday season, Fun 107 teams up with The United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. These families have seen hardship and have experienced heartache, and they need a helping hand. Thanks to heartfelt nominations, we have...
‘Hanging up my apron’: Beloved Boston restaurant closing after more than 40 years
BOSTON — A beloved restaurant in Boston will close its doors later this month after more than 40 years of business. Ristorante Fiore, a North End staple on Hanover Street, is slated to serve up its final meals on Dec. 25, 2022, an announcement on Facebook indicated. “It has...
Dartmouth Home Has Magical Mailbox for Letters to Santa
One Dartmouth home has set up a mailbox for letters to Santa Claus. This isn't just any mailbox on the side of the road. You will have to first drop into Pete Lantz's holiday wonderworld -- also known as his front yard. There are enter and exit signs so you don't get confused about where you need to go and to make sure sending a letter to the big guy happens in a timely manner.
Remains found on Nantucket could be old shipwreck
NANTUCKET - One man made an exceptional find along the shores of Nantucket on Saturday - what appears to be the remains of a shipwreck.Matthew Palka stumbled across the remains on Nantucket's South Shore. There are few details about the remains.Palka said the find was "pretty wild."
