Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hall County jury says a Grand Island man is guilty of first-degree murder. The jury returned the verdict against 35-year-old Donald Anthony on Monday morning. Anthony was accused of murder in the first-degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit felony and possession of a...
Grand Island man charged after refusing to come out of trailer headed to district court
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man charged after he refused to come out from underneath a trailer earlier this year, leading to a K-9 being called in, has had some charges dismissed, and his case is now bound over to district court. According to Hall County Court records, Alejandro...
'Absolutely reckless': Judge sentences Hastings man for crash that killed two
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man was sentenced to decades behind bars on five separate counts, including two counts of manslaughter, in relation to a fatal crash last year. Anthony Pingel, 33, was sentenced Monday to 18 to 20 years each on two counts of manslaughter, one year each for two counts of third-degree assault and 60 days in jail on one count of DUI. The sentences are consecutive to each other, meaning Pingel will serve a sentence of 38 to 42 years in prison, plus 60 days on the DUI charge.
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
Closing statements paint final picture in Donald Anthony murder trial
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fate of accused murderer Donald Anthony is in the hands of the jury. The jury got the case around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Donald Anthony, 34, is charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Fire destroys several trucks at Kearney industrial lot
It happened at an industrial lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Driver caught in Grand Island with drugs, open liquor bottles and gun, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a man whose SUV was full of drugs, weapons and liquor. This happened just after midnight on Saturday, near West 4th and North Eddy Streets. Officers say they first noticed that Sergio Lopez-Perez was driving with bad...
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
The Good Life Rescue gives animals good homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Good Life Rescue is giving foster animals another chance to find good homes, and they recently held their Mistletoe for Mutts fundraiser where donations were given, a silent auction was had and drinks were poured after a long year of rescuing animals in need.
Sheriff: 15-year-old driver crashes near Hordville after multi-county pursuit
HORDVILLE, Neb. -- A teenage driver was located after a multi-county pursuit that ended with a crash in Merrick County. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit started in Hamilton County and finally ended near Hordville Thursday morning. A 15-year-old was driving a 2007 Chrysler minivan with the Hamilton...
Koepke posthumously honored with NCCA-Northeast Community College distinguished alumnus award
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Hadar man has been recognized by the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) as a distinguished alumnus. Darin Koepke was honored posthumously for outstanding career achievement recently with the NCCA’s Northeast Community College Area Distinguished Alumni Award during the organization’s annual meeting in Grand Island. His wife, Kelli, accepted the award on his behalf. The award is presented annually to one alumnus from each of five of the state’s community college areas.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Trails & Rails Museum hosts 35th annual Christmas Tree Walk
KEARNEY, Neb — From big to small trees and even some unique ones, The Trails and Rails Museum hosted heir 35th Annual Christmas Tree Walk. “This year’s theme is prosperity so right now we have about a dozen trees that fit that theme,” said Broc Anderson, community engagement director.
State GOP chair will speak at Buffalo County GOP meeting
KEARNEY — The special guest speaker at the next monthly meeting of the Buffalo County Republicans will be Eric Underwood, chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Also scheduled to speak...
